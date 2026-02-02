George Stephanopoulos Torched on Live TV While Trump Shocks the Grammys
Monday Morning Meme Madness

TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on February 02, 2026
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File

Could it be?! Could we finally see the Clintons held accountable for something? ANYTHING?!

COULD IT HAPPEN? 

In a bombshell move that's sure to rattle the halls of power, the House Oversight Committee has fired off a scathing letter (we know, we know, another letter) rejecting Bill and Hillary Clinton's conditional offer to testify, slamming it as an attempt to dodge tough questions about the former president's ties to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

HOOBOY.

Comer himself posted:

Comer rejected these conditions outright, insisting that full compliance with the standing subpoenas requires sworn depositions without artificial limits, particularly in light of Bill Clinton's documented past associations with Epstein and allegations that the financier sought to influence or suppress damaging information through elite connections. This standoff intensifies pressure ahead of a potential full House vote on contempt charges, which could refer both former president and former secretary of state to the Justice Department for prosecution, as the Oversight Committee vows no one—including the Clintons—is above the law in its probe into Epstein's network and any government mishandling of related investigations.

The Oversight Committee's message is unequivocal: in the pursuit of truth about one of the most infamous scandals in recent memory, no one gets a pass - not even the Clintons.

We hope.

Maybe? 

Man, we hope so?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration and conservatives, all while running cover (and fawning profiles) for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

