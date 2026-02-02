Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting

It's fascinating watching the Left remind us they support the party responsible for Jim Crow and the KKK. Full disclosure, we have no idea who Keith Edwards is and to be fair, we really don't care. That being said, if he's determined to 'make ICE agents' involved in the Alex Pretti shooting famous, we're more than happy to return the favor.

Advertisement

What a wick with a d.

MAJOR BREAKING: The two agents who murdered Alex Jeffrey Pretti have been identified:



Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43

CBP officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35



Make them famous. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 1, 2026

Murdered him.

Sure.

Guess how this went over:

Right?? They should never have to buy themselves a beer again — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 2, 2026

THIS THIS THIS.

Buy those 2 heros a beer! True patriots 🇺🇸🔥 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) February 2, 2026

Two Hispanic🤦‍♂️ guys were attacked and assaulted by an entitled white guy criminal. And you think you have something important, Keith? — IroncladOak (@IroncladOak) February 2, 2026

Ok, joint Nobel Peace Prize noms it is. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 2, 2026

It only seems fair.

Be Very Careful....

You've crossed a Major Red Line... — Giovanni (@miabenetti) February 2, 2026

I’d like to buy them a beer. — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) February 2, 2026

Heroes.



Fk u for trying to get them harmed. — 🪬Autonomous Allie Zone🪬Ⓥ (@AutonomousAllie) February 2, 2026

Gosh, this didn't go the way Keith probably thought it would.

Thank you for your service officers! 👏👏 — Jarrod Rodriguez (@JarrodRodrigue1) February 2, 2026

A democrat white man instigating threats on the lives of two brown men. History really does repeat itself. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) February 2, 2026

Sad, but true.

============================================================

Related:

Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama

Get This Guy a Snickers Bar! Reid Hoffman IMPLODES As Elon Musk Drops HUGE Epstein Island Receipt

EXPOSED! DataRepublican Serves Up a NICE Refreshing Glass of KARMA to Agitator Sites Doxxing ICE Agents

Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO MUCH About 2020

BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.