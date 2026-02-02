TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on February 02, 2026
Twitchy

It's fascinating watching the Left remind us they support the party responsible for Jim Crow and the KKK. Full disclosure, we have no idea who Keith Edwards is and to be fair, we really don't care. That being said, if he's determined to 'make ICE agents' involved in the Alex Pretti shooting famous, we're more than happy to return the favor.

What a wick with a d.

Murdered him.

Sure.

Guess how this went over:

THIS THIS THIS.

It only seems fair.

Gosh, this didn't go the way Keith probably thought it would.

Sam J.
Sad, but true.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

