Ricky Gervais: The Grammys Proved Yet Again That Hollywood Lefties Still Aren't Heeding...
VIP
Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO...
BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at...
'Performative Gibberish' Alert! Billie Eilish Cursed ICE While Accepting a Grammy Award on...
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Don Lemon Plays It Cool During Podcast Saying He Isn’t Worried About His...
Lemon Twist: Elizabeth Warren Vigorously Defends Grand Juries and Says Their Indictments M...
VIP
Schooled Fools: CNN’s Dana Bash and Abby Phillip Haven’t Done Their Homework on...
The Big Apple is Rotten to the Core: NYC Judge Allegedly Helps Would-be...
'Uh oh, Trump's Lost San Francisco': Brian Allen Works Overtime to Make Anti-ICE...
Erick Erickson Spots a Trend in Midterm Election Years
Stephen Moore Sounds the Alarm on 'Fuel Mandates and Loopholes'
Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful...

EXPOSED! DataRepublican Serves Up a NICE Refreshing Glass of KARMA to Agitator Sites Doxxing ICE Agents

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on February 02, 2026
meme

Another day, another thread from Twitchy favorite DataRepublican who is once again decimating bad actors who do bad things to good people simply doing their jobs. Jobs, by the way, that keep communities safe.

Advertisement

You know, all these anti-ICE agitating a-holes need to do to stop getting tormented is to leave ICE agents alone.

Of course, they're too stupid to stop, so we'll just continue to pop the corn, watch, and laugh.

This is a biggie:

Post continues:

RC Concepcion, Terri Williams, Andrew Garcia, and Scott Spencer have been identified to be the masters behind these sites and have been reported to the authorities. Per the 1000+ users signed up to both sites have received a text alert with the meme attached.

Reported to authorities.

Good.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Wow.

Seems like common sense to us. Then again, we're pretty sure these mouth-breathers going after ICE wouldn't know common sense if it fell out of the sky, landed on their big dumb faces, and started to wiggle.

Oh, and there's this nugget as well.

Ya' love to see it.

Heh.

Advertisement

Stay tuned. We are.

============================================================

Related:

Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO MUCH About 2020

BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)

WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of WAR on Dems in Post After DAMNING Post

Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S NOT KIDDING (LOL)

Liberal Women Are a Lost Cause --> Trump Is OUT TO GET THEM (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ricky Gervais: The Grammys Proved Yet Again That Hollywood Lefties Still Aren't Heeding This Advice
Doug P.
BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)
Sam J.
WOW WOW WOW: Nicki Minaj Cries HAVOC and Let's Loose the Dogs of WAR on Dems in Post After DAMNING Post
Sam J.
'Performative Gibberish' Alert! Billie Eilish Cursed ICE While Accepting a Grammy Award on Stolen Land
Doug P.
Jon Ossoff's Official Response to FBI's 'Raid' of Fulton County Elections Says SO MUCH About 2020
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement