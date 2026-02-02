EXPOSED! DataRepublican Serves Up a NICE Refreshing Glass of KARMA to Agitator Sites Doxxing ICE Agents

Another day, another thread from Twitchy favorite DataRepublican who is once again decimating bad actors who do bad things to good people simply doing their jobs. Jobs, by the way, that keep communities safe.

You know, all these anti-ICE agitating a-holes need to do to stop getting tormented is to leave ICE agents alone.

Of course, they're too stupid to stop, so we'll just continue to pop the corn, watch, and laugh.

This is a biggie:

🚨 BREAKING: Siembra NC doxxing websites being attacked 🚨



Siembra NC (EIN 87-2256899) runs three ICE doxxing websites - Luce/Gyrelabs (covering MA), Ojo Obrero (covering NC), and a future project, DEICER, which appears to be a future project providing nationwide coverage.



RC… pic.twitter.com/hhjcmDn3a2 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2026

Post continues:

RC Concepcion, Terri Williams, Andrew Garcia, and Scott Spencer have been identified to be the masters behind these sites and have been reported to the authorities. Per the 1000+ users signed up to both sites have received a text alert with the meme attached.

Reported to authorities.

Good.

2,044 push notifications have been sent to the users of Ojo Obrero and Gyrelabs. pic.twitter.com/wPCvE3lrFn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2026

Wow.

More coverage to come... and keep an eye on the left-wing web as they receive those texts.



But seriously. Don't doxx ICE. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2026

Seems like common sense to us. Then again, we're pretty sure these mouth-breathers going after ICE wouldn't know common sense if it fell out of the sky, landed on their big dumb faces, and started to wiggle.

Oh, and there's this nugget as well.

From @bitchuneedsoap : meet the people behind the anti-ICE groups in North Carolina.



Other people use OpenClaw to LARP on social media sites.



We've been building COINTELPRO AGI the past week. pic.twitter.com/5LRwa0y8f4 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2026

Ya' love to see it.

Siembra NC is having a bad day. https://t.co/MNagVDYZQI — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2026

Heh.

On a more serious note ... will be writing an article on the ethics of this kind of cyber-vigilance.



Memes aside - it's a turning point, and it's a major tragedy. Pray we can be reformed sooner rather than later. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2026

Stay tuned. We are.

============================================================

============================================================

