VIP
BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on February 02, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Wow, if The Grammys were trying to remind us all why sane Americans stopped watching years ago, they certainly pulled it off last night. From Billie Eillish rambling about stolen land (sidenote, why are they all so ignorant of history and reality), to a bunch of richies standing and applauding when another richie told ICE to get out, it was a hot mess of arrogance and stupid all in one.

But nobody really stepped in it quite as badly as Trevor Noah.

As we all know, Trump doesn't make empty threats:

Man, how stupid is Trevor Noah?

You know what, don't answer that. 

Joe figured it out.

Here's the screenshot again, just in case:

While we're certainly not legal experts, it sure sounds like Noah could be in big trouble.

They all should have listened to Ricky.

Maybe Trump suing the ever-loving shot out of Noah will teach him. Just kidding, we know nothing will.

You'd think after one HUGE lawsuit, they'd all figure out it's stupid to say these things. But, nope.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

============================================================

============================================================

