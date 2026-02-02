BUCKLE UP! Trevor Noah About to TRULY Experience FAFO After Defaming Trump at The Grammys (Screenshot)

Wow, if The Grammys were trying to remind us all why sane Americans stopped watching years ago, they certainly pulled it off last night. From Billie Eillish rambling about stolen land (sidenote, why are they all so ignorant of history and reality), to a bunch of richies standing and applauding when another richie told ICE to get out, it was a hot mess of arrogance and stupid all in one.

But nobody really stepped in it quite as badly as Trevor Noah.

As we all know, Trump doesn't make empty threats:

🚨 NEW: Trevor Noah makes a defamatory joke about Trump going to Epstein’s Island: “What are you to do about it?”



President Trump responds almost immediately saying he’s going to sue to sh!t out of him: “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”



🔥🍿🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/djE6uyzAf9 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 2, 2026

Man, how stupid is Trevor Noah?

You know what, don't answer that.

Joe figured it out.

Here's the screenshot again, just in case:

Trump's statement, 😂

(I couldn't read it on your post, Chief) pic.twitter.com/mcd2Wc6znf — Laura 🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲 (@WideAwakeLaura) February 2, 2026

While we're certainly not legal experts, it sure sounds like Noah could be in big trouble.

It was just a joke…..I swear I didn’t even write it……please….I was told I HAD to say this pic.twitter.com/CDxVil0o56 — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) February 2, 2026

They all should have listened to Ricky.

When will they learn pic.twitter.com/58tBLOm84l — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) February 2, 2026

Maybe Trump suing the ever-loving shot out of Noah will teach him. Just kidding, we know nothing will.

Wouldn’t want to be Trevor right now.



Trump has an awfully high win rate when it comes to these lawsuits. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) February 2, 2026

You'd think after one HUGE lawsuit, they'd all figure out it's stupid to say these things. But, nope.

I personally believe, this is how this stops, by suing them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 2, 2026

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

