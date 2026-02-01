AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)

Nobody (and we mean nobody) should be surprised to see the mainstream media running cover for Don Lemon even though the guy hasn't been a member of the press for a long time now.

Honestly, we're not sure he ever was.

BUT, since he hates Trump and all Republicans, George Stephanopoulos is more than happy to circle his wagon around the guy that even CNN thought was annoying.

And as you already know from the headline, it didn't go well for him.

At. All.

Watch:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Deputy AG Todd Blanche just CALLED OUT Fake News ABC George Stephanopoulos to his FACE for running cover for Don Lemon storming a church



"CONVENIENTLY missing from what you just showed, George, is the appellate court and a judge on the appellate court who said just… pic.twitter.com/xXMd06A5hm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 1, 2026

Post continues:

... a few days later there was clearly PROBABLE CAUSE — and it wasn't even a close question!" "A grand jury, which is what our system has set up to determine whether probable cause exists, concluded that there was probable cause!" "That indictment is now public. Everybody in this country can pull it up and read for themselves and see what the grand jury found that Mr. Lemon did." "We talk about the First Amendment right. You have a right of freedom of religion, which is just as important as any other right that we have!" "And George, I don't know if you've watched the videos or read the indictment about what it's alleged that Mr. Lemon did, but if anybody in this country thinks that that is quote, independent journalism, I would like to have a conversation with you."

It's always good to see George squirm. Note, we know that technically we should be using his last name so we can be all proper AP and stuff but full disclosure, his name is a pain in the backside to spell out.

