'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough* Ballot Anomalies

Let us start out by saying that we can neither confirm nor deny that any of the following is legitimate. However, when we saw it, we felt like our readers should have the opportunity to decide for themselves.

Advertisement

We're givers that way.

Free-thinkers.

And this is pretty freakin' crazy:

It wasn't just Fulton County.



The evidence reveals a pattern statewide.



There's double scanned ballots across the state.



We sued Ware for an explanation of their double scanned ballots because they refused to offer an explanation without a formal lawsuit.



Stand by.

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5Xq3vFb4eC — Jeff Fulgham (@jeffmfulgham) January 31, 2026

Fascinating how many of these Democratic strongholds refuse to either release information or offer explanations. Almost as if they have something to hide.

*cough cough*

Here's why John Ossoff @ossoff is in panic mode.



Example: There's only one original physical ballot. But according to the findings of our expert, there are two digital versions of the ballot included in two different batches. Same ballot was counted twice.



Our expert has… pic.twitter.com/aumqQM6Sja — Jeff Fulgham (@jeffmfulgham) January 31, 2026

Post continues:

Our expert has already been credited for identifying over 3,000 duplicates in Fulton alone. Ware had no explanation. We've been waiting for 2 years for an explanation. Ware County GA 2020. Evidence submitted to Ware Superior Court in Fulgham v Ware.

No wonder Ossoff is sweating.

And Warnock as well.

It gets worse. The date time stamp on the ballots from the Dominion machine obtained through an open records request indicates the 2nd scan of this batch of ballots occurred on 11-11-2020, which was 8 days after the first scan.



We sued in February 2024 for an explanation and we… pic.twitter.com/C8Re9q2mWi — Jeff Fulgham (@jeffmfulgham) February 1, 2026

Post continues:

We sued in February 2024 for an explanation and we haven't received an explanation yet.

No explanation?

Gosh, we're shocked.

============================================================

Related:

Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's Death (Watch)

BOMBSHELL --> Jonathan Turley Explains WHY FBI Seizing Fulton County Votes Is a BIG DEAL (Cue Dem Panic)

DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and Russian Hookers (No, REALLY)

'This Is REAL': DHS Employee and Life-Long Democrat Breaks Her Silence About Minnesota Fraud and It's BAD

And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.