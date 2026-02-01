Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's...
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough* Ballot Anomalies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on February 01, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Let us start out by saying that we can neither confirm nor deny that any of the following is legitimate. However, when we saw it, we felt like our readers should have the opportunity to decide for themselves.

We're givers that way.

Free-thinkers.

And this is pretty freakin' crazy:

Fascinating how many of these Democratic strongholds refuse to either release information or offer explanations. Almost as if they have something to hide.

*cough cough*

Post continues:

Our expert has already been credited for identifying over 3,000 duplicates in Fulton alone. 

Ware had no explanation. We've been waiting for 2 years for an explanation. Ware County GA 2020.

Evidence submitted to Ware Superior Court in Fulgham v Ware.

No wonder Ossoff is sweating.

And Warnock as well.

Post continues:

We sued in February 2024 for an explanation and we haven't received an explanation yet.

No explanation?

Gosh, we're shocked.

============================================================

