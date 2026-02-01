Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's Death (Watch)

Did Ilhan Omar just let the mask slip in the most tone-deaf way possible? Calling the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good 'ENTIRELY AFFORDABLE' in a both stunning and chilling Freudian slip that Cam Higby just happened to catch on tape.

As protests (riots) rage over the fatal shootings by federal agents and the Trump admin's immigration crackdown, Omar's casual dismissal of American lives lost has left jaws on the floor.

Then again, this is the same woman who said, 'some people did some... thing' when talking about 9/11, so she absolutely does have a history of saying some pretty eff'd up stuff.

Watch:

🚨 FREUDIAN SLIP: Ilhan Omar says Renee Good & Alex Pretti’s deaths were “ENTIRELY AFFORDABLE”



This insurrection is willing to absorb casualties to fight the federal government and @Ilhan knows it. pic.twitter.com/kItaufHwvS — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 30, 2026

Now, to be fair (hey, we are always fair), Democrats are really pushing lies about making things affordable, and that might be why it so easily popped out of her mouth, but still ...

They want casualties. They want the photo op and the moral advantage that comes with it. That's why they keep riling up the useful idiots. They want shootings. This is strategy. — Uberminch (@uberminch) January 30, 2026

It is definitely easier to get stupid people to do stupid things when lives are lost.

There it is. They do love a sacrifice. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) January 30, 2026

*cough cough*

Ilhan Omar meant affordable because they view the deaths of those they radicalized as a worthwhile sacrifice. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) January 30, 2026

Something like that.

The idiots at the bottom of the pyramid don't realize they are just pawns in their games.



The cannon fodder.



The morons on the street are completely expendable. pic.twitter.com/c30RCtjLoI — Ghost In The Machine (@xGhostCodex) January 30, 2026

They don't call them 'useful idiots' for nothin'.

