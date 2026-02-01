'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough*...
Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's Death (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on February 01, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Did Ilhan Omar just let the mask slip in the most tone-deaf way possible? Calling the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good 'ENTIRELY AFFORDABLE' in a both stunning and chilling Freudian slip that Cam Higby just happened to catch on tape. 

As protests (riots) rage over the fatal shootings by federal agents and the Trump admin's immigration crackdown, Omar's casual dismissal of American lives lost has left jaws on the floor.

Then again, this is the same woman who said, 'some people did some... thing' when talking about 9/11, so she absolutely does have a history of saying some pretty eff'd up stuff.

Watch:

Now, to be fair (hey, we are always fair), Democrats are really pushing lies about making things affordable, and that might be why it so easily popped out of her mouth, but still ... 

It is definitely easier to get stupid people to do stupid things when lives are lost.

*cough cough*

Something like that. 

They don't call them 'useful idiots' for nothin'.

============================================================

