WATCH: Stephen Colbert Claims That the Nazis Were Better Than ICE
Don Lemon Arrest Causes Hysteria on CNN, MSNow
DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and...
Stand With ICE
'This Is REAL': DHS Employee and Life-Long Democrat Breaks Her Silence About Minnesota...
And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has...
Jemele Hill Rage-Tweets: Don Lemon's Church Storm Arrest is 'Horrifying' – Selective Outra...
'Warmth of Collectivism' Fails: 10 Dead After Mamdani Orders End to Homeless Encampment...
SHAMEFUL? Amanda Carpenter Laments Don Lemon Arrest—Ignores the Trespassing and Disrupting...
This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's...
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation...
*GASP* the HORROR! Brian Stelter's DRAMATIC Thread About Don Lemon's Arrest (Night in...
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As...
BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested

BOMBSHELL --> Jonathan Turley Explains WHY FBI Seizing Fulton County Votes Is a BIG DEAL (Cue Dem Panic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:45 PM on January 30, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley laid out the jaw-dropping details of the FBI's raid on Fulton County's election office, where agents seized 2020 ballots after a federal judge determined there was probable cause of criminal activity. After years of Democrats dodging audits and blocking access, those elusive ballots are finally under federal scrutiny—raising serious questions about what secrets they've been hiding in Georgia's most notorious election hotspot.

Advertisement

Turley also pointed something out that makes this even more important ... a judge had to find probable cause before they could do this.

And as he says, that's not given lightly.

Post continues:

... these 2020 ballots hold the proof. Now those ballots are finally in FBI custody for real review—after years of Fulton County denying access and stonewalling audits. People were blocked from examining them during the election challenges, and now the feds have them. 

And now the feds have them.

Read that again ... the feds have them. 

Same.

It was probably a shock to those Georgia officials most of all.

Recommended

And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Crosses fingers. And if so?

Let the panic begin.

============================================================

Related:

DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and Russian Hookers (No, REALLY)

'This Is REAL': DHS Employee and Life-Long Democrat Breaks Her Silence About Minnesota Fraud and It's BAD

And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS FBI GEORGIA JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY
Sam J.
DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and Russian Hookers (No, REALLY)
Sam J.
'This Is REAL': DHS Employee and Life-Long Democrat Breaks Her Silence About Minnesota Fraud and It's BAD
Sam J.
This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
WATCH: Stephen Colbert Claims That the Nazis Were Better Than ICE
Aaron Walker
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As Arrest Itself
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And Now for the BEST FAFO Yet! Largest License Plate Tracker, StopICE, Has Been Compromised and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement