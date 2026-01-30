This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH

With many Democrats (and honestly, politicians in general), it is often what they do not say that is the story, rather than what they say. We know that sounds weird, but when you're dealing with people who make a living based on whatever narrative they think will get them elected, this is what you get.

And guys, the level of corruption in Minnesota goes so, so, so deep.

Especially when you hear about inside deals like this one between Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz:

🚨 BREAKING: Journalist @LizCollin reports that WALZ and KLOBUCHAR may have made an INSIDE DEAL to appoint him as SENATOR 🚨



“Governor Walz you’ll notice, was careful to say he will not run for public office again. However, he could be appointed to a Senate seat.” pic.twitter.com/8Q3Ko52j2z — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 30, 2026

Welp, that would explain a lot.

We wouldn't put anything past either of them.

Interesting.....



"In the letter, Boelter claimed that Walz personally approached him about a "project" to assassinate Klobuchar and Minnesota's other U.S. Senator, Tina Smith. Boelter alleged this was because Walz wanted to become a U.S. senator himself, did not trust Smith to… — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 30, 2026

Post continues:

... retire as planned, and believed eliminating both senators would clear a path for Walz to take one of the seats (with other figures like Keith Ellison supposedly rewarded with promotions).'

Notice he said he’s never going to “run” for office?



Nope because she will appoint him! — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) January 30, 2026

See what we mean? Words matter.

Well, that beats assassinations like last time they acted.



Wait, was that out loud? pic.twitter.com/cHvk4xfels — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) January 30, 2026

*cough cough*

Bingo.

