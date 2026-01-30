How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation...
This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on January 30, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

With many Democrats (and honestly, politicians in general), it is often what they do not say that is the story, rather than what they say. We know that sounds weird, but when you're dealing with people who make a living based on whatever narrative they think will get them elected, this is what you get.

And guys, the level of corruption in Minnesota goes so, so, so deep.

Especially when you hear about inside deals like this one between Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz:

Welp, that would explain a lot.

We wouldn't put anything past either of them.

Post continues:

... retire as planned, and believed eliminating both senators would clear a path for Walz to take one of the seats (with other figures like Keith Ellison supposedly rewarded with promotions).'

See what we mean? Words matter.

*cough cough*

Bingo.

============================================================

