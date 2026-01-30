Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As Arrest Itself

Welp, Don Lemon has been arrested for the part he played in attacking St. Paul Cities Church where adults screamed at children and told them their parents were Nazis and would burn in Hell. What makes this even better is that the mealy-mouthed hater was busted while he was covering the Grammys.

Bravo on this one, Karma. Well-payed. Would it be corny to say Karma deserves a Grammy?

Heh.

Here's his statement as released by his attorney, Abbe Lowell.

BREAKING - Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles for his role in raiding a church in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6l86Z6QwXF — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 30, 2026

Brian Stelter is all over it.

Heh. Again.

Full statement from Lemon's attorney Abbe Lowell:



"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2026

Post continues:

... the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work." "Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Blah blah blah. Oh, the bit about how they should be focused on arresting federal agents for killing two 'peaceful' protesters is a hoot as well. Wonder if the two women who were originally arrested and somehow let go gave Lemon up.

Don’t raid a church and violate federal law and then you won’t get arrested.



I don’t understand why everyone is so shocked when one of these agitators gets arrested.



No, you can’t assault a federal agent.

No, you can’t storm a church.



Just don’t do illegal things… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 30, 2026

Seems pretty simple.

Did they really think tormenting people while they were worshipping would somehow be a dunk on ICE? What a bunch of dillheads.

As he should be. He was materially participating. He knew before hand, went along, and left with them.



You don’t get to go along with bank robbers, join them, leave with them, celebrate them, and then claim “independence.”



Journalism is not a defense to being an accomplice — Br. Slaughter (@neslaughter) January 30, 2026

Lemon's 'Constitutional right' doesn't topple a church full of people's Constitutional right to worship.

This is gonna be fun.

