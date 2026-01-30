BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As Arrest Itself

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on January 30, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Welp, Don Lemon has been arrested for the part he played in attacking St. Paul Cities Church where adults screamed at children and told them their parents were Nazis and would burn in Hell. What makes this even better is that the mealy-mouthed hater was busted while he was covering the Grammys. 

Bravo on this one, Karma. Well-payed. Would it be corny to say Karma deserves a Grammy? 

Heh.

Here's his statement as released by his attorney, Abbe Lowell.

Brian Stelter is all over it. 

Heh. Again.

Post continues:

... the truth and hold those in power accountable.  There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case.  This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in CHOP/CHAZ Suit (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Blah blah blah. Oh, the bit about how they should be focused on arresting federal agents for killing two 'peaceful' protesters is a hoot as well. Wonder if the two women who were originally arrested and somehow let go gave Lemon up.

Seems pretty simple.

Did they really think tormenting people while they were worshipping would somehow be a dunk on ICE? What a bunch of dillheads.

Lemon's 'Constitutional right' doesn't topple a church full of people's Constitutional right to worship.

This is gonna be fun.

