You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots

The FBI is officially investigating Fulton County, GA's election results from 2020.

And of course, since there is no such thing as election fraud, the officials there are totally cool with it and doing everything they can to assist in the matter.

PSYCH.

Just kidding.

No, in fact it's just the opposite - they are freaking out.

Take a look for yourselves:

NEW: A visibly uneasy Fulton County, Georgia, Commissioner, Mo Ivory, reveals the FBI took 700 boxes of 2020 ballots.



"This is like all wrong. We're trying to figure out a legal plan... let me go find out what the legal plan is."



The dramatic walk-offs after the videos… pic.twitter.com/OUhwGoE4UJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2026

Post continues:

... here are great.

Because it's all a show.

Seems that the people in Fulton County are very nervous about anyone seeing their 2020 ballots.



I wonder whyhttps://t.co/gfZFeM9j3Y — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) January 29, 2026

It's a complete mystery, yup.

The legal plan is simple: Don't interfere with the FBI executing a search warrant signed by a judge after she found probable cause to issue it.



And maybe lawyer up. pic.twitter.com/jIJwcuaacz — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) January 29, 2026

Seems pretty simple.

I love it. Why would they need a "legal plan" if everything was on the up and up? Wouldn't they want people looking through the ballots to validate that they were perfectly legal in their vote counting? What is there to hide? — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 29, 2026

Exactly.

I love the smell of liberal panic in the morning. pic.twitter.com/drNTbZ0f0e — 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤☕️ (@captlibertas) January 29, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

