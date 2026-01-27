WHOA: Even the Biden Admin Thought Something Was Shady About Ilhan Omar and Her SUDDEN Wealth

Democrats love to pretend that Republicans and people on the Right are crazy nutjobs making up crazy conspiracies about people like Ilhan Omar because we're so racist or bigoted or whatever ... when in reality, we just pay attention.

Don't take our word for it. Heck, even the Biden Administration knew something wasn't right with Omar's sudden climb in wealth.

🚨UH OH — Ilhan Omar was PROBED by the BIDEN admin in 2024.



"The investigation centers around campaign spending. ...President Trump posted on truth social the D.O.J. is looking at Omar. She left Somalia with nothing and now worth $44 million."



👀pic.twitter.com/UNSgbf32ym — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2026

We can't help but wonder if it has something to do with this:

WOAH 🚨 Benny Johnson just exposed Ilhan Omar’s winery IS FAKE



In just 1 year the winery increased in value by $5 MILLION DOLLARS with



- No physical winery

- Website that barely works

- No phone line

- Social media ‘gone dark’

- NO WINE



pic.twitter.com/kfxCsYEnAK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 27, 2026

No wine.

Where is all the money coming from? Quality Learing Centers? Autism Centers? Is her husband getting paid with campaign dollars?

It's wild how many elected officials are super wealthy, given that they're public servants who serve the public. Ok, fine, they serve their lobbyists and donors. Duh.

