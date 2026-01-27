VIP
WHOA: Even the Biden Admin Thought Something Was Shady About Ilhan Omar and Her SUDDEN Wealth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats love to pretend that Republicans and people on the Right are crazy nutjobs making up crazy conspiracies about people like Ilhan Omar because we're so racist or bigoted or whatever ... when in reality, we just pay attention.

Don't take our word for it. Heck, even the Biden Administration knew something wasn't right with Omar's sudden climb in wealth.

We can't help but wonder if it has something to do with this:

No wine.

Where is all the money coming from?  Quality Learing Centers? Autism Centers? Is her husband getting paid with campaign dollars?

It's wild how many elected officials are super wealthy, given that they're public servants who serve the public. Ok, fine, they serve their lobbyists and donors. Duh.

