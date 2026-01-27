Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right TF Outta There (LOL-WATCH)

Minnesota's self-proclaimed Antifa captain, known as 'Kyle' (doesn't that name just suit him?), is now playing the victim card because he's 'on the run.' Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, you know?

Just days after posting a fiery video calling for 'direct action' and 'boots on the ground' against what he calls 'murderers' in the Alex Pretti case, Kyle's Venmo got shut down for allegedly inciting violence.

Now, he's pleading for legal help and even floating political asylum in a desperate X post that's pure comedy gold.

New videos from Antifa Kyle, confirming that his @Venmo account was shut down.



He says he needs a lawyer because his speech has been deemed “inciting violence.” He also says he’s now selling hoodies to raise money for the same cause.



“I am basically on the run now” pic.twitter.com/j7q0qwtmDr — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 26, 2026

So, he refuses to run, BUT he's on the run and needs money.

Doesn't that just FIGURE?

Reminder, this is the guy who likes to play dress-up a lot. When he's not some Antifa GENERAL or whatnot, he likes to wear dresses and makeup.

You're probably as shocked as we were ... which was not at all.

Those Jimmy Choo's ain't cheap.

He'd best get moving! It's hard to run in heels. pic.twitter.com/b4GnP64DZ8 — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) January 26, 2026

There he is. Ain't he a sweetie?

Ain't it, though?

