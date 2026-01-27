Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right TF Outta There (LOL-WATCH)

Fox News Panel Erupts As Jessica Tarlov Spews Anti-ICE Lies: Liberal Media Panics
Sam J.
January 27, 2026
Meme

Minnesota's self-proclaimed Antifa captain, known as 'Kyle' (doesn't that name just suit him?), is now playing the victim card because he's 'on the run.' Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, you know?

Just days after posting a fiery video calling for 'direct action' and 'boots on the ground' against what he calls 'murderers' in the Alex Pretti case, Kyle's Venmo got shut down for allegedly inciting violence. 

Now, he's pleading for legal help and even floating political asylum in a desperate X post that's pure comedy gold.

So, he refuses to run, BUT he's on the run and needs money.

Doesn't that just FIGURE?

Reminder, this is the guy who likes to play dress-up a lot. When he's not some Antifa GENERAL or whatnot, he likes to wear dresses and makeup.

You're probably as shocked as we were ... which was not at all.

Those Jimmy Choo's ain't cheap.

There he is. Ain't he a sweetie?

Ain't it, though?

