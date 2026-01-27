The Media’s New Low: CNN and Kasie Hunt Abuses Charlie Kirk’s Legacy for...
Comrades CRYING! What Happened in Minneapolis Last Night Says SO MUCH About That Walz/Trump Call (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

For weeks (months?) now, we've been watching as Governor Tim Walz did everything in his power to disrupt, deflect, and even block the Department of Homeland Security from removing dangerous, criminal illegals to play politics. You know this is true because the same man whom Obama gave a medal to in 2015, Tom Homan, is still 'in charge' of ICE and deportations.

What changed, Tim?

Kidding, we know damn well what changed, and so does he.

Welp, after indie journalists exposed the MN Signal chat with direct ties to Walz's administration, suddenly he was open to talking to Trump on the phone to 'de-escalate things.'

Last night tells us everything that happened during that call:

You guys think Walz cried?

We hope so.

And gosh, now they are allowed.

Huh, whoda thunk?

Girl. Same.

Glorious, isn't it?

============================================================

Related:

Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS

Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own Snow-Blasted State

Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White Women Are Literally the WORST

Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in MN a MUST-READ

'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH Worse Than We Thought (Thread)

============================================================

