Comrades CRYING! What Happened in Minneapolis Last Night Says SO MUCH About That Walz/Trump Call (Watch)

For weeks (months?) now, we've been watching as Governor Tim Walz did everything in his power to disrupt, deflect, and even block the Department of Homeland Security from removing dangerous, criminal illegals to play politics. You know this is true because the same man whom Obama gave a medal to in 2015, Tom Homan, is still 'in charge' of ICE and deportations.

What changed, Tim?

Kidding, we know damn well what changed, and so does he.

Welp, after indie journalists exposed the MN Signal chat with direct ties to Walz's administration, suddenly he was open to talking to Trump on the phone to 'de-escalate things.'

Last night tells us everything that happened during that call:

You guys think Walz cried?

We hope so.

Maple Grove, Minn. (Jan. 26) — Rioters surrounded to attack a hotel near Minneapolis where they believed federal agents are staying. Minnesota State Police were allowed to be deployed to shut down the attack. They were not allowed to respond previously. pic.twitter.com/ix3lUt2at3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2026

And gosh, now they are allowed.

Huh, whoda thunk?

To be a fly on the wall for that phone call between Walz and Trump... https://t.co/mxfcz7qmYn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 27, 2026

Girl. Same.

Please Comrade Stancil, DO SOMETHING!! pic.twitter.com/MAnXpXNNRb — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 27, 2026

Glorious, isn't it?

