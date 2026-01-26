Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in...
Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies

Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White Women Are Literally the WORST

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on January 26, 2026
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

We get it, Lefties.

You think being a mother is beneath women.

And if a woman takes a break from her career to raise her children? GAWD FORBID.

We're not even kidding, just look at this garbage from Slate. Note, we know Slate is garbage anyway, but this is really bad, even for them.

That paragraph is repugnant.

But you know it gets worse.

From Slate (sorry):

The rumors about J.D. Vance leaving his wife for Erika Kirk, which have persisted since the two shared a much-discussed hug in October, were always more darkly entertaining than plausible. But observers have surmised that they took off because they reflected a certain air of uneasiness that has surrounded the Vances’ marriage the whole time it’s been on the national stage. As the highly educated daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha not only doesn’t burnish Vance’s MAGA credentials; she undermines them. When reports of a possible divorce on the horizon began to swirl in November, it wasn’t altogether surprising. Reckoning with all those contradictions was inevitable, right?

So not only do they trash her for being a mom, but they continue to feed the gross and ugly rumors around her husband and Erika Kirk.

Did we mention they're garbage? Because they are. Big time.

Twisted is a nice way to put it.

They really are the worst.

