Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in...
'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT...
You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to...
Horatius at the Bridge: One Lone BOP Officer Asks a Damning Question In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hotel Horror: Rampaging Rioters Attack Twin Cities Hilton Believing ICE Agents Are Sleepin...
Gun Gaslighting: Dem Amy Klobuchar Says Alex Pretti Was Just a ‘Guy With...
Glazed and Misused: Tim Walz Deploys Yellow-Vested Minnesota National Guard for Degrading...
Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s...
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling...
ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active...
VIP
Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies
Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the...

'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH Worse Than We Thought (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:56 AM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

We knew the St. Paul Cities Church attack (because let's be honest, it was an attack) was bad, but we had no idea HOW bad it really was. This thread paints a terrifying picture of what these church members went through so a bunch of allegedly paid agitators could make some bizarre point about protecting illegals.

Advertisement

This thread from Tyler O'Neil is an eye-opener:

Just. Wow. 

It gets worse:

Lefties, always keeping it classy.

So ... hostages?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What a bunch of a-holes. 

They should all be in jail.

Because nothing says you care about helping people and fighting THE MAN like screaming in a child's face.

Wow.

Time to reopen the sanitariums.

Stay tuned, indeed.

============================================================

Related:

'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)

Advertisement

You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to MN Anti-ICE Signal Group

HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him at Super-DUPER MAGA Event

So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against Ice? Yeah, LOL

SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)

100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL MINNESOTA PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in MN a MUST-READ
Sam J.
'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)
Sam J.
Horatius at the Bridge: One Lone BOP Officer Asks a Damning Question In the Wake of Hotel Ransacking
Grateful Calvin
You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to MN Anti-ICE Signal Group
Sam J.
Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement