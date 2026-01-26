'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH Worse Than We Thought (Thread)

We knew the St. Paul Cities Church attack (because let's be honest, it was an attack) was bad, but we had no idea HOW bad it really was. This thread paints a terrifying picture of what these church members went through so a bunch of allegedly paid agitators could make some bizarre point about protecting illegals.
This thread from Tyler O'Neil is an eye-opener:
🚨HORRIFYING NEW DETAILS— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
The invasion of Cities Church was even worse than we thought.
Agitators blocked stairs so "parents were unable to get to their children" at Sunday School.😡
One told a kid, "Do you know your parents are Nazis, they're going to burn in hell?"
🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/DUNPRdECGa
Just. Wow.
It gets worse:
William Kelly, "DaWoke Farmer," shouted, "This ain't God's house. This is the house of the devil."— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
🧵2/7 pic.twitter.com/ybD4xAC4f3
Lefties, always keeping it classy.
About 50 members of the congregation were "stuck" towards the front of the church. Not only did the agitators take over the service, but they "made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave."— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
🧵3/7 pic.twitter.com/tbsTStFlnr
So ... hostages?
One woman broke her arm.— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
Congregants "were terrorized, our children were weeping, college students and young women were sobbing, it was impactfly and it will take time to work through."
🧵4/7 pic.twitter.com/gCN65QPeWz
Recommended
What a bunch of a-holes.
They should all be in jail.
An agitator "continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying."— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/QZ2vpdUm30
Because nothing says you care about helping people and fighting THE MAN like screaming in a child's face.
Nekima Armstrong, a main ringleader, said that @citieschurch "cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good."— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
🧵6/7 pic.twitter.com/KTcyp1KpAX
Wow.
Time to reopen the sanitariums.
Make no mistake: this church invasion was an atrocity.— Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026
Sadly, Democrats like @Jacob_Frey, are carrying water for the agitators. Judges denied arrest warrants for 5 of the 8 charged defendants.
But @HarmeetKDhillon says this isn't over. Stay tuned.
🧵7/7 pic.twitter.com/mrpEfBtJd3
Stay tuned, indeed.
============================================================
Related:
'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)
You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to MN Anti-ICE Signal Group
HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him at Super-DUPER MAGA Event
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against Ice? Yeah, LOL
SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)
100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.
Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member