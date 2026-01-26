'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH Worse Than We Thought (Thread)

We knew the St. Paul Cities Church attack (because let's be honest, it was an attack) was bad, but we had no idea HOW bad it really was. This thread paints a terrifying picture of what these church members went through so a bunch of allegedly paid agitators could make some bizarre point about protecting illegals.

This thread from Tyler O'Neil is an eye-opener:

🚨HORRIFYING NEW DETAILS



The invasion of Cities Church was even worse than we thought.



Agitators blocked stairs so "parents were unable to get to their children" at Sunday School.😡



One told a kid, "Do you know your parents are Nazis, they're going to burn in hell?"



🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/DUNPRdECGa — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Just. Wow.

It gets worse:

William Kelly, "DaWoke Farmer," shouted, "This ain't God's house. This is the house of the devil."



🧵2/7 pic.twitter.com/ybD4xAC4f3 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Lefties, always keeping it classy.

About 50 members of the congregation were "stuck" towards the front of the church. Not only did the agitators take over the service, but they "made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave."



🧵3/7 pic.twitter.com/tbsTStFlnr — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

So ... hostages?

One woman broke her arm.



Congregants "were terrorized, our children were weeping, college students and young women were sobbing, it was impactfly and it will take time to work through."



🧵4/7 pic.twitter.com/gCN65QPeWz — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

What a bunch of a-holes.

They should all be in jail.

An agitator "continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying."



🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/QZ2vpdUm30 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Because nothing says you care about helping people and fighting THE MAN like screaming in a child's face.

Nekima Armstrong, a main ringleader, said that @citieschurch "cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good."



🧵6/7 pic.twitter.com/KTcyp1KpAX — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Wow.

Time to reopen the sanitariums.

Make no mistake: this church invasion was an atrocity.



Sadly, Democrats like @Jacob_Frey, are carrying water for the agitators. Judges denied arrest warrants for 5 of the 8 charged defendants.



But @HarmeetKDhillon says this isn't over. Stay tuned.



🧵7/7 pic.twitter.com/mrpEfBtJd3 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Stay tuned, indeed.

