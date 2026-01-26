Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in...
Minneapolis Shooting Exposes Democrat Brinkmanship – They Don't Care Who Dies
'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on January 26, 2026
Meme

There may be nothing more satisfying than watching a bunch of lefty agitators panicking and trying to run after their super-secret but well-organized 'ICE hunting party' was not only discovered, but infiltrated as well.

Admit it, you're smiling as you read this (unless of course you're one of the people involved in the chat and then you're likely not at all amused and busy trying to GTFO out of the country).

Look at this:

Post continues:

“We’re all f**ked” Skye said before talking about contacts in CUBA.

Cuba.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man. That's hilarious.

But wait, there's more!

Almost as if even they know it's not smart to target, stalk, harass, and attack federal agents.

Hrm.

Here's a recording:

HOOBOY.

This just keeps getting funnier.

For us and anyone not involved in ... what is this ... oh yeah ... INSURRECTION.

Gotta stay up to date, you know.

