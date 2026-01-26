'We're All F**KED!' Anti-ICE Signal Chat PANICS After Discovering They've Been Found OUT (Recording-LOL)

There may be nothing more satisfying than watching a bunch of lefty agitators panicking and trying to run after their super-secret but well-organized 'ICE hunting party' was not only discovered, but infiltrated as well.

Admit it, you're smiling as you read this (unless of course you're one of the people involved in the chat and then you're likely not at all amused and busy trying to GTFO out of the country).

Look at this:

🚨💬 INSURRECTIONISTS FLEEING THE STATE/COUNTRY:



A tipster, @bitchuneedsoap messaged some of the people in one of the MN insurrectionist signal chats.



The user indicated that he/she intends to flee the state because “WE’RE IN SO MUCH TROUBLE”



“We’re all fucked” Skye said… pic.twitter.com/Jk5CHmd7Vy — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026

Post continues:

“We’re all f**ked” Skye said before talking about contacts in CUBA.

Cuba.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man. That's hilarious.

But wait, there's more!

"We're all fucked!"



Rioter signal chat was exposed for all their internal plans targetting ICE agents (names, threats, illegal acts).



Now they panic, talk about fleeing the state, or country. pic.twitter.com/9q7vijVuRC — Grummz (@Grummz) January 26, 2026

Almost as if even they know it's not smart to target, stalk, harass, and attack federal agents.

Hrm.

Here's a recording:

Here’s a screen recording of the moment they realized their Signal chat was infiltrated 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pmlCZG6coG — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 25, 2026

HOOBOY.

This just keeps getting funnier.

For us and anyone not involved in ... what is this ... oh yeah ... INSURRECTION.

🚨💬 SIGNAL GATE MEMBERS LIST:



Here’s a fresh drop from one of their vetting groups. Every. Single. Member.



More coming. Stay tuned. I have several hundred more. pic.twitter.com/QsM0Z6PjAa — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 26, 2026

Gotta stay up to date, you know.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.