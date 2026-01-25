SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE...
So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against ICE? Yeah, LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:01 PM on January 25, 2026
Twitchy

As our dear, lovely, brilliant, charming, dedicated, loyal, and funny readers know, there is a whole lotta crazy in Minnesota, especially in Minneapolis. As you all also know, there are plenty of whack-jobs playing tough and calling on others to play stupid games that win stupid prizes.

Like the 'Antifa-General' who recorded himself calling on others to use guns against the federal government.

No, really.

It takes a seriously stupid person to not only make threats about taking up arms against the government, but to record it and post it online? And they say the J6'rs were dangerous.

Sheesh.

Well ... about that guy ... seems like he plays dress-up.

A lot.

Would you look at that? Another trans individual with violent tendencies.

We are SHOCKED.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet. 

THAT shocked.

Heh.

Seriously.

SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)
Sam J.
We just don't.

Cripes. GET THE NET!

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

