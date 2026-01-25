So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against ICE? Yeah, LOL

As our dear, lovely, brilliant, charming, dedicated, loyal, and funny readers know, there is a whole lotta crazy in Minnesota, especially in Minneapolis. As you all also know, there are plenty of whack-jobs playing tough and calling on others to play stupid games that win stupid prizes.

Advertisement

Like the 'Antifa-General' who recorded himself calling on others to use guns against the federal government.

No, really.

It takes a seriously stupid person to not only make threats about taking up arms against the government, but to record it and post it online? And they say the J6'rs were dangerous.

Sheesh.

Well ... about that guy ... seems like he plays dress-up.

A lot.

BREAKING - It’s been revealed Minneapolis’s “Antifa General,” AKA Kyle Wagner, who recently called for guns to be used against the federal government, is a cross-dresser who really enjoys dresses. pic.twitter.com/dIS0Ur9UI0 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 25, 2026

Would you look at that? Another trans individual with violent tendencies.

We are SHOCKED.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

THAT shocked.

Heh.

The mental illness is so disturbing. Bring back the asylums! — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) January 25, 2026

I’d be more surprised if he wasn’t. — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) January 25, 2026

Seriously.

Gee, why am I not surprised? 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/Ofcv4lmv75 — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) January 25, 2026

We just don't.

Cripes. GET THE NET!

============================================================

Related:

SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)

100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)

Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help (3 Freeze in NYC)

Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because She's His Friend and a Poet

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.