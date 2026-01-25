100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)

Andy Ngo dropped receipts on X showing official Democrat-affiliated accounts openly floating—or outright encouraging—armed insurrection against the incoming U.S. government. The party of peace and tolerance has officially turned into the party of violence and bats*t-crazy.

Advertisement

Remember when they called us domestic terrorists and insurrectionists for simply disagreeing with Biden? When did Biden himself accuse millions of Americans of being a danger to our 'democracy'?

Good times.

Democrats always project:

Official Democrat accounts appear to be encouraging or suggesting armed insurrection against the U.S. government. pic.twitter.com/brhI0ayLqR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 25, 2026

Democrats may have some serious explaining to do.

This is 1000x worse than anything Trump said on J6. https://t.co/8qFgAz1wR6 — Thayer Moeller (@thayermoeller) January 25, 2026

Seriously.

Can you imagine if Trump or the official Republican account had said anything remotely like this? They've have found another way to charge him with another crime that didn't exist until they made it up so they could arrest him again.

Pretty awful stuff, especially coming from official accounts.

If refusing to take a shot was treason and sedition we imagine these posts more than qualify as well.

These democrat organizations are calling for war against our government. The people running these accounts are nothing more than spoiled little children who grew up to be mentally ill adults. https://t.co/mLENik9VMy — 🇺🇸 Bear's Archer🏹🇺🇸 (@SagLeo4) January 25, 2026

And they've never been told no ... until now.

============================================================

Related:

Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help (3 Freeze in NYC)

Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because She's His Friend and a Poet

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.