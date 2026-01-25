So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up...
100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on January 25, 2026
Twitchy

Andy Ngo dropped receipts on X showing official Democrat-affiliated accounts openly floating—or outright encouraging—armed insurrection against the incoming U.S. government. The party of peace and tolerance has officially turned into the party of violence and bats*t-crazy.

Remember when they called us domestic terrorists and insurrectionists for simply disagreeing with Biden? When did Biden himself accuse millions of Americans of being a danger to our 'democracy'?

Good times.

Democrats always project:

Democrats may have some serious explaining to do.

Seriously.

Can you imagine if Trump or the official Republican account had said anything remotely like this? They've have found another way to charge him with another crime that didn't exist until they made it up so they could arrest him again.

Pretty awful stuff, especially coming from official accounts.

If refusing to take a shot was treason and sedition we imagine these posts more than qualify as well.

Sam J.
And they've never been told no ... until now.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

