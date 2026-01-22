Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of...
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ...
ICE Isn’t the Problem. Clan Mentality, Media Lies, and Gavin Newsom’s Meltdown Explained
Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracy Plus Vance Baby Announcement Equals the Left's Weirdest Mel...
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're...
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation...
Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Thought Sharing a Pic of Her Going Into Her Mansion Was...
He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After...
Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, N...
CNN's Erin Burnett Happy to Take (Now Arrested) Church Service Attack Organizer's Word...
GAME OVER! FBI Just Arrested 'Masterminds' Who Thought Storming St. Paul Cities Church...
Scott Jennings' Emoji-Response to Chris Cuomo's THREATS About Using the Word 'Illegals' Is...
Jonathan Turley Names the Dems Trying to Help Bill and Hillary Clinton Remain...

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Brandon Gill turned the tables on Jack Smith, reducing the infamous Trump prosecutor to a fumbling, bumbling, babbling, stammering mess caught red-handed in his own web of BS.

Advertisement

As Gill grilled Smith on potential violations of the Speech or Debate Clause during his relentless pursuit of political foes, he exposed the flimsy foundations of Smith's witch hunt, proving once again that accountability may finally be knocking on the doors of the deep state.

We hope.

Fingers crossed? 

Watch:

Post continues:

... Integrity Section

GILL: Your own analysis says you knew.

Boom.

Tell enough lies, they'll always come back to bite you on the backside.

Gill is just so good at this:

And Smith look slike the schlub he is.

Gotta love it.

Smith is such a dbag.

Recommended

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe a little of both.

Clearly Smith was not at all prepared to deal with Gill.

============================================================

Related:

VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger Thought Sharing a Pic of Her Going Into Her Mansion Was a Good Idea ... She Was WRONG

He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After BRUTAL Backlash BUT We Got It

Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, Not 'Detained'

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT GOP JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)
Sam J.
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ Charges ... For Now
justmindy
Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracy Plus Vance Baby Announcement Equals the Left's Weirdest Meltdown Yet
justmindy
Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of Power’
Brett T.
He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After BRUTAL Backlash BUT We Got It
Sam J.
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement