Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Brandon Gill turned the tables on Jack Smith, reducing the infamous Trump prosecutor to a fumbling, bumbling, babbling, stammering mess caught red-handed in his own web of BS.

As Gill grilled Smith on potential violations of the Speech or Debate Clause during his relentless pursuit of political foes, he exposed the flimsy foundations of Smith's witch hunt, proving once again that accountability may finally be knocking on the doors of the deep state.

We hope.

Fingers crossed?

Watch:

Brandon Gill reduces Jack Smith to a stammering mess by catching him in several lies pic.twitter.com/nC3JFaQHhL



GILL: You knew there was a risk you were violating the Speech or Debate clause, is that right?



SMITH: The subpoenas we secured were with the concurrence of the Public… — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2026

Post continues:

... Integrity Section GILL: Your own analysis says you knew.

Boom.

Tell enough lies, they'll always come back to bite you on the backside.

Gill is just so good at this:

.@RepBrandonGill is so good at this.



Congressional hearings with him are masterclasses in questioning



Short, easy to understand, and cutting pic.twitter.com/6GecDVYW8K — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2026

And Smith look slike the schlub he is.

Gotta love it.

Smith is such a dbag.

Does Smith’s brain really function that slowly, or is he intentionally slowing down the process? — Vlad the Lesser (@Glorfindel18442) January 22, 2026

Maybe a little of both.

Gill is becoming a GOP secret weapon. He’s awesome. 🤩 — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) January 22, 2026

Clearly Smith was not at all prepared to deal with Gill.

