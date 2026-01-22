Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota
He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After BRUTAL Backlash BUT We Got It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey got caught cozying up to La Raza – the Soros-funded open-borders crew notorious for ties to cop-killing – proudly calling them his 'family' and 'neighbors' in a now-deleted post. 

Not a good look, Jake.

From Fox News:

In a highly produced social media video posted Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sat down with a local Latino radio station to blast ICE, promise sanctuary-style protections and portray himself as a defender of immigrant communities.

"Let me tell you very clearly: I am proud to have you in our city, to call you my neighbor, to call you my family," Frey told La Raza listeners in the video. "We don't back down when it comes to helping our family. You all make our city a better place."

He added the Latino community "can feel safe calling 911, because the [Minneapolis Police Department] (MPD) does not do immigration enforcement work," noting "their job is to keep people safe."

And since he tried to delete it, you know he doesn't want people to see it.

So you know, we are TOTALLY sharing it.

