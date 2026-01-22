Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, N...
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota

GAME OVER! FBI Just Arrested 'Masterminds' Who Thought Storming St. Paul Cities Church Was a Good Idea

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:06 AM on January 22, 2026
ImgFlip

People said it wouldn't be done.

People said it couldn't be done.

Heck, we were even beginning to wonder if any of those absolute toads would be held accountable ... and now, we see this.

Advertisement

Sounds like AG Bondi has arrested two agitators who stormed the church in St. Paul.

But wait, there's more:

Boomity.

School board member.

Not one single parent is surprised to see a member of their school board is an agitating Marxist POS.

Nope. Not at all.

Sorry, we don't have much love for school board members since so many of them worked hand-in-hand with Democrats to shut down schools to appease the teachers' unions.

Nobody really believes these protests are organic - some bad actors are paying the bills. Always.

Really good question.

When are they going after all of them? Especially the ones who scared the little boy with his family at church.

Indeed.

============================================================

