GAME OVER! FBI Just Arrested 'Masterminds' Who Thought Storming St. Paul Cities Church Was a Good Idea

People said it wouldn't be done.

People said it couldn't be done.

Heck, we were even beginning to wonder if any of those absolute toads would be held accountable ... and now, we see this.

Sounds like AG Bondi has arrested two agitators who stormed the church in St. Paul.

Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota.



So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



We will share more updates as they… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

But wait, there's more:

UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody.



More to come.



WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP 🙏🏻 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

Boomity.

NEW: AG Pam Bondi has announced the arrests of two of the agitators who DOJ says stormed a Church in St. Paul over the weekend.



Nekima Levy Armstrong, who AG Bondi says was a key organizer of the protest.



Chauntyll Allen, a member of the St. Paul School Board since 2020. pic.twitter.com/0UznMXCo9E — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2026

School board member.

Not one single parent is surprised to see a member of their school board is an agitating Marxist POS.

Nope. Not at all.

Sorry, we don't have much love for school board members since so many of them worked hand-in-hand with Democrats to shut down schools to appease the teachers' unions.

Nekima Levy Armstrong gets a very generous salary from the Wayfinder Foundation courtesy of donors like Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates, and the Walton family.https://t.co/Eq3ZfOBZpN — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) January 22, 2026

Nobody really believes these protests are organic - some bad actors are paying the bills. Always.

Hopefully this is just the beginning — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) January 22, 2026

When are we going after Don Lemonhead? — Alexander the Great 🏴‍☠️ (@lancestLV) January 22, 2026

Really good question.

When are they going after all of them? Especially the ones who scared the little boy with his family at church.

Indeed.

