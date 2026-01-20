YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can Tell Him What to Say (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Cameron Kasky thought it wise to lecture Scott Jennings about his use of the phrase 'illegal aliens.' And as you all know as well, it did not go over well for Kasky at all.

Jennings didn't take crap from Kasky on the air, and he doubled down on the idea of anyone trying to tell him what he can and can't say.

And he has two words for those people who think they can:

“How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”



That’s the thing about the left - deep down, they believe they should decide who gets to speak and what everyone can and cannot say.



F**k. That. pic.twitter.com/n3z6HbPXfD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2026

Booyah.

Is that Harry Sisson’s brother? — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 20, 2026

You know what, they do look a bit alike.

You were too kind to him. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 20, 2026

That's what makes them crazy, well crazier. Jennings never really loses his cool.

Who is this sniveling little tyrant? — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 20, 2026

He's nobody.

That's who.

The left is everything they claim that the right is.



These fascist lunatics try to police language and make up wild accusations because it's their only tactic.



This young lib needs to look up just one federal immigration law and he would see that they are called Illegal Aliens… — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) January 20, 2026

It's true.

Nobody projects more and better than the Left.

