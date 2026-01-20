(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL...
Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church...
BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As...
Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON...
Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller...
OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After...
Word Warrior: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying...
CNN Anchor Wants Us to Focus on the Real Victims of Sunday’s MN...
Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Wants Her Team to Go After Jesse Watters and...
Upping the Rhetoric: Eric Holder Calls Trump a Dictator Clinging to Power With...
VIP
Co-Founder of Church Stormed by Don Lemon BODIES the Democrats
Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into...
VIP
MN Could End ICE Raids Tomorrow: Just Stop Harboring Criminal Illegals and Cooperate...
St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’

YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can Tell Him What to Say (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on January 20, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Cameron Kasky thought it wise to lecture Scott Jennings about his use of the phrase 'illegal aliens.' And as you all know as well, it did not go over well for Kasky at all.

Advertisement

Jennings didn't take crap from Kasky on the air, and he doubled down on the idea of anyone trying to tell him what he can and can't say. 

And he has two words for those people who think they can:

Booyah.

You know what, they do look a bit alike.

That's what makes them crazy, well crazier. Jennings never really loses his cool.

He's nobody. 

That's who.

Recommended

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's true.

Nobody projects more and better than the Left.

============================================================

Related:

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)

Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided

BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections

Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)
Sam J.
Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART
Sam J.
Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections
Sam J.
OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron
Sam J.
Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided
Sam J.
Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into the Snow”
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement