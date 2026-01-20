BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As...
Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON...
Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller...
OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After...
Word Warrior: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying...
CNN Anchor Wants Us to Focus on the Real Victims of Sunday’s MN...
Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Wants Her Team to Go After Jesse Watters and...
Upping the Rhetoric: Eric Holder Calls Trump a Dictator Clinging to Power With...
VIP
Co-Founder of Church Stormed by Don Lemon BODIES the Democrats
Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into...
VIP
MN Could End ICE Raids Tomorrow: Just Stop Harboring Criminal Illegals and Cooperate...
St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’
Anti-ICE Activist Who Terrorized Kids in Church Is a Sitting Saint Paul School...
MN AG Ellison: Storming Churches ... Just 'Public Voice' – Because Laws Are...

Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on January 20, 2026
Meme

You know the face you make when you're scrolling your X feed and something so unbelievably annoying and stupid snags your attention? Yeah, we've been making that same face for the past several hours after seeing this from Brian Shapiro, whom we had never heard of before this.

Advertisement

So hey, congrats to him for getting his show out there.

Too bad he did so by making a complete and total fool of himself.

Check this out, you'll see what we mean:

We're honestly shocked he's left this up ... 

Surely even he knows the difference between a daycare and a place of worship, yes? Then again, maybe not.

He was so close. Oh, wait, no, no, he wasn't. LOL.

Heh.

And this truly nails it. This is what we do now on the Right: we correct the Left. It's not even so much about policies or ideas; it's just dealing with the absolute dumbassery they come up with for clicks, taps, and engagement.

Recommended

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron
Sam J.
Advertisement

We have to believe it's for engagement; otherwise, half of this country has the IQ of a turnip.

No offense to any turnips who may be reading this.

============================================================

Related:

BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections

Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron

Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her Inauguration

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron
Sam J.
Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART
Sam J.
Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections
Sam J.
Word Warrior: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying ‘Illegal Aliens’
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into the Snow”
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron Sam J.
Advertisement