Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided

You know the face you make when you're scrolling your X feed and something so unbelievably annoying and stupid snags your attention? Yeah, we've been making that same face for the past several hours after seeing this from Brian Shapiro, whom we had never heard of before this.

Advertisement

So hey, congrats to him for getting his show out there.

Too bad he did so by making a complete and total fool of himself.

Check this out, you'll see what we mean:

So according to MAGA : If Don Lemon goes into a church to ask questions he should be in jail, but if @nickshirleyy goes into child daycare centers to ask question he is a hero. — Pushing The Limits With Brian Shapiro (@TheBrianShapiro) January 19, 2026

We're honestly shocked he's left this up ...

Surely even he knows the difference between a daycare and a place of worship, yes? Then again, maybe not.

Is a daycare a place of worship?

And did Nick Shirley enter any place without permission? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) January 20, 2026

Not ck didn't go inside any daycares; daycares aren't constitutionally protected worship. — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) January 20, 2026

He was so close. Oh, wait, no, no, he wasn't. LOL.

Heh.

And this truly nails it. This is what we do now on the Right: we correct the Left. It's not even so much about policies or ideas; it's just dealing with the absolute dumbassery they come up with for clicks, taps, and engagement.

We have to believe it's for engagement; otherwise, half of this country has the IQ of a turnip.

No offense to any turnips who may be reading this.

============================================================

Related:

BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections

Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron

Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her Inauguration

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.