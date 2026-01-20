Word Warrior: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying...
OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:01 AM on January 20, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

KT McFarland has long been a voice for conservative ideas, policies, plans, and beliefs. Her impressive career includes working for the Reagan administration and get this, writing the Star Wars speech in 1983.

Perhaps one of Reagan's most famous speeches.

If anyone knows defense, it's this lady.

She's right, you know.

Which is probably why Keith Olbermann thought he should open his big mouth and insult her:

Please, if anyone needs to go away (preferably to a nice, quiet, padded room somewhere), it's Keith.

McFarland shot back, politely, even kindly, in a thread:

She continued:

You don't say.

Bingo.

She was far too kind to Olbermann, who is himself most definitely a moron.

Honestly, that he thinks she's a moron is truly a compliment because, woof, the guy is a mess.

============================================================

