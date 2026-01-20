OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron

KT McFarland has long been a voice for conservative ideas, policies, plans, and beliefs. Her impressive career includes working for the Reagan administration and get this, writing the Star Wars speech in 1983.

Perhaps one of Reagan's most famous speeches.

If anyone knows defense, it's this lady.

Trump has offered to protect Canada & Europe from Chinese/Russia nuclear attack over Arctic with new Golden Dome.....based partially in Greenland. They get missile defense for free. They sd be thanking us, not tanking us. https://t.co/wNpd1kqTV8 — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) January 17, 2026

She's right, you know.

Which is probably why Keith Olbermann thought he should open his big mouth and insult her:

Madam, you need to remember: you're a moron. You believe in bullshit like "Golden Domes" and traitors like Trump. Just go away and we'll pretend you didn't post this — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 18, 2026

Please, if anyone needs to go away (preferably to a nice, quiet, padded room somewhere), it's Keith.

McFarland shot back, politely, even kindly, in a thread:

1/4) When I drafted Reagan's Star Wars speech in 1983, we knew a missile defense shield was years away, but we made a start (lasers, miniaturization, satellite, etc). After Cold War we dropped Star Wars programs, but Israel picked them up and developed Iron Dome, David's Sling,… https://t.co/rRFt5vDF49 — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) January 18, 2026

She continued:

2/4) Our tech has advanced over last 40 yrs. Developing missile shield (Golden Dome) to shoot down incoming Chinese/Russian ICBMs, Cruise & Hypersonic Missiles is now feasible, albeit expensive. To be effective it wd be both space- and land-based. (Hence need for Greenland) — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) January 18, 2026

You don't say.

3/4) A comprehensive Golden Dome wouldn’t just protect US from incoming nuclear weapons; it could protect Canada and Europe, because it would destroy missiles just after launch. — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) January 18, 2026

Bingo.

4/4) I’m sorry you take offense with missile defense systems. They would be an improvement on Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), which is how we currently prevent nuclear war. And I’m sorry you think I’m a moron. — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) January 18, 2026

She was far too kind to Olbermann, who is himself most definitely a moron.

Honestly, that he thinks she's a moron is truly a compliment because, woof, the guy is a mess.

