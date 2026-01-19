Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her Inauguration

Would you look at that? Abigail Spanberger shut student journalists out of her inauguration. She basically put them at the 'kid's table' where they couldn't exactly do their jobs.

Almost as if Abi only wanted certain journalists to have access to her big day.

Wonder why that is.

Take a look at this:

(1/4) Struggling to understand why @SpanbergerForVA's team had all of the student journalists ushered away to a separate building during inauguration. We were literally the only ones stuck there. What's the point of even having us attend? We do the same job as everyone else. — Andrew Kerley (@AndrewKerley_) January 18, 2026

Who wants to tell them how badly Democrats just conned them all? Especially Spanberger?

(2/4) I didn't even register for the school paper! Myself and another student colleague were there freelancing for @Virginiascope - yet we weren't given the same clearance as other reporters for the outlet. So they took the time to identify us less privileged somehow? — Andrew Kerley (@AndrewKerley_) January 18, 2026

They were not no the pre-approved list.

Many journalists who might not report as they are told were turned away. Ask us how we know.

(3/4) The whole thing made our job infinitely harder. To this day, the @SpanbergerForVA team has yet to respond to a single media inquiry by @theCT. And believe me, we've called and emailed plenty. They also repeatedly refused us access to their election night watch party. — Andrew Kerley (@AndrewKerley_) January 18, 2026

She only cared about young people until they voted for her.

Just like every other ignorant Democrat in Virginia who really believed her when she said affordability would be her focus. Democrats are already 'focused' on raising taxes across the board.

Again, when will Democrat voters realize they were conned?

(4/4) Some other students who were granted access to election night were not allowed to bring in the same camera equipment as everyone else.



If you want young people to engage in politics, maybe the@SpanbergerForVA team should engage with student media. — Andrew Kerley (@AndrewKerley_) January 18, 2026

She does not care about student media unless she can use it for her own personal gain.

Wake up.

Controlling the narrative is important. I hope all journalist great and small recognize the level of access that Governor Youngkin provided to them that they will no longer be provided — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) January 18, 2026

Bingo.

