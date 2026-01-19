VIP
Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her Inauguration

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Would you look at that? Abigail Spanberger shut student journalists out of her inauguration. She basically put them at the 'kid's table' where they couldn't exactly do their jobs.

Almost as if Abi only wanted certain journalists to have access to her big day.

Wonder why that is.

Take a look at this:

Who wants to tell them how badly Democrats just conned them all? Especially Spanberger?

They were not no the pre-approved list.

Many journalists who might not report as they are told were turned away. Ask us how we know.

She only cared about young people until they voted for her.

Just like every other ignorant Democrat in Virginia who really believed her when she said affordability would be her focus. Democrats are already 'focused' on raising taxes across the board.

Again, when will Democrat voters realize they were conned?

She does not care about student media unless she can use it for her own personal gain.

Wake up.

Bingo.

