Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the CRUEL Ones

For a long time, longer than we'd like to admit, we have been watching Lefties accuse the Right of being violent, dangerous, even cruel. Of course, if we were even close to as evil as they claim we are, they'd never be brave enough to say so.

Advertisement

Case in point, this nobody on X.

Again, we don't typically cover randos and nobodies because who knows if they are really who they say they are? BUT, as we've said before, if they post something really stupid that results in a massive takedown, like this one? Yeah, we're gonna cover it.

Take a look:

You MAGAS are cruel people. — Gary Skye (@skye_gary) January 18, 2026

Yeah, WE'RE the cruel ones.

Except, you know, we're not. All one has to do to debunk that claim is look at how the Left behaved after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight. This thread is a complete *chef's kiss*:

Oh honey , nice try but Democrats are such ghouls they actually recorded themselves , proud of their psychopathic ideology: for your viewing pleasure 🧵 — McPatriot🇺🇸 (@McPatriot2021) January 19, 2026

Psychopathic ideology. That reads:

Keep going:

Refresh our memory ... who are the cruel ones again? Oh, yeah.

They actually held protests to celebrate his death.

Ugh, watching all of these videos (some for the second time) even months after he was murdered ... so disgusting.

Beyond cruel and into psycho-ville.

Liberals didn’t stop there ! They moved on to desecrating Charlie’s memorials. Truly the most disgusting humans : https://t.co/Bi1OnWlZN4 — McPatriot🇺🇸 (@McPatriot2021) January 19, 2026

There's no amount of suffering on the right that will ever be enough for the left.

But this one takes the cake . If after seeing this you’re like “yea , I wanna be a liberal” you truly are deserving of your sick and ghoulish family . Have a great day ! https://t.co/1szVP8U73a — McPatriot🇺🇸 (@McPatriot2021) January 19, 2026

Hey, she was nice.

She even wished him a good day.

============================================================

Related:

So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera ... Just GUESS Where They Work

Look at THAT! Even the Left Has Figured Out What a Shameless, Opportunistic LIAR Michael Cohen Is

BACKPEDAL Alert! Don Lemon QUICK to Throw Organizer of Group Who Stormed MN Church Under the Bus (Watch)

LOL-WHAT? Next-Level CREEP CA Sen. Scott Wiener Calls Kids Drinking Milk 'Next Level Creepy' and HOOBOY

Somebody's NERVOUS: Eric Swalwell Lashes OUT at Joel Gilbert Over 'BOMBSHELL Court Claim' About Residence

============================================================