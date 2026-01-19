Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the CRUEL Ones

So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on January 19, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

For a long time, longer than we'd like to admit, we have been watching Lefties accuse the Right of being violent, dangerous, even cruel. Of course, if we were even close to as evil as they claim we are, they'd never be brave enough to say so.

Case in point, this nobody on X.

Again, we don't typically cover randos and nobodies because who knows if they are really who they say they are? BUT, as we've said before, if they post something really stupid that results in a massive takedown, like this one? Yeah, we're gonna cover it.

Take a look:

Yeah, WE'RE the cruel ones.

Except, you know, we're not. All one has to do to debunk that claim is look at how the Left behaved after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight. This thread is a complete *chef's kiss*:

Psychopathic ideology. That reads:

Keep going:

Refresh our memory ... who are the cruel ones again? Oh, yeah.

They actually held protests to celebrate his death.

Ugh, watching all of these videos (some for the second time) even months after he was murdered ... so disgusting.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Beyond cruel and into psycho-ville.

There's no amount of suffering on the right that will ever be enough for the left. 

Hey, she was nice. 

She even wished him a good day.

============================================================

