Somebody's NERVOUS: Eric Swalwell Lashes OUT at Joel Gilbert Over 'BOMBSHELL Court Claim' About Residence

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on January 19, 2026
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

It seems like a pretty simple rule to follow: if you want to run for governor, you must be a resident of the state you're running in. And of course, we've heard rumblings about Eric Swawell not actually having an official California residence, but to be fair, it's so rare for a Democrat to be held accountable for their slimy antics we'd sort of written it off.

Advertisement

Until we saw the lawsuit.

Yeah.

From the New York Post:

Lefty California Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t qualified to run for governor of the Golden State — because he doesn’t officially live there, according to a bombshell new court claim. Right-wing pundit and filmmaker Joel Gilbert said in a court complaint filed in Sacramento that Swalwell (D-Calif.), considered the likely successor to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, actually lives in Washington, DC, and is prohibited from running for the top state office under California law.

Hrm.

About that:

Swalwell responded:

Advertisement

Aww, look at that. Calling names tells us he's totally laughing at this and not at all worried that he may actually be cooked this time. Oh, and of course Swalwell has a point about congressmen typically living in two places, their home state and DC.

The big problem, though, is that there doesn't appear to be a residence in CA for him.

Gilbert responded:

Oof.

Swalwell is a hot mess.

He wants to badly to be tougher and brighter than he really is.

Will he, though?

HA HA HA HA

Advertisement

We imagine Swalwell will once again drop out when he realizes nobody wants him for their governor, but it would be much more satisfying to see him forced out becasue is a corrupt snake.

Either way, POPCORN!

============================================================

