Somebody's NERVOUS: Eric Swalwell Lashes OUT at Joel Gilbert Over 'BOMBSHELL Court Claim' About Residence

It seems like a pretty simple rule to follow: if you want to run for governor, you must be a resident of the state you're running in. And of course, we've heard rumblings about Eric Swawell not actually having an official California residence, but to be fair, it's so rare for a Democrat to be held accountable for their slimy antics we'd sort of written it off.

Advertisement

Until we saw the lawsuit.

Yeah.

Lefty Rep. Swalwell can’t run for gov in Calif. — because he doesn’t live there: court filing https://t.co/KBRKK4m6pR pic.twitter.com/vlQqtQ6d9M — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2026

From the New York Post:

Lefty California Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t qualified to run for governor of the Golden State — because he doesn’t officially live there, according to a bombshell new court claim. Right-wing pundit and filmmaker Joel Gilbert said in a court complaint filed in Sacramento that Swalwell (D-Calif.), considered the likely successor to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, actually lives in Washington, DC, and is prohibited from running for the top state office under California law.

Hrm.

About that:

Eric Swalwell used his attorney's address as his HOME address on the Candidate Intention Statement.



He signed under penalty of PERJURY.



Not only should he be forced to withdraw, but he should face charges. pic.twitter.com/Yi5mm1en5A — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) January 19, 2026

Swalwell responded:

This made me laugh.



Like all Congressmen from CA, I live in CA & DC.



This MAGA idiot also tried to smear The Obamas, Al Gore, and Elvis!



They ignored him. But I’ll be beat him in court.



Hope you made some money on your fantastic filmography, Joel! https://t.co/XwZZSCpSCp https://t.co/lXUbeOLsOd — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 18, 2026

Aww, look at that. Calling names tells us he's totally laughing at this and not at all worried that he may actually be cooked this time. Oh, and of course Swalwell has a point about congressmen typically living in two places, their home state and DC.

The big problem, though, is that there doesn't appear to be a residence in CA for him.

Gilbert responded:

Eric - hope you can pay off your $ 100,000 in student loans and $ 100,000 in credit card debt, even after you cashed out your pension! Red flags! No wonder you can't afford a home in California since 2014!@ericswalwell https://t.co/0USyuUX0Fm — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) January 19, 2026

Oof.

Eric Swalwell responds tothe NY Post article by calling me names! Nice try! Swalwell has NO California address and is ineligible to run for California governor. https://t.co/jnJznFgXch https://t.co/FK20Oxtmof — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) January 19, 2026

Swalwell is a hot mess.

He wants to badly to be tougher and brighter than he really is.

See you in court, Joel! pic.twitter.com/NuqQDdPcIf — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 19, 2026

Will he, though?

HA HA HA HA

Eric - aren't you a lawyer? Get a clue! You don't go to court, its the California Secretary of State who has to answer to the court! You falsified your Form 501, you have no CA address. You declared your D.C. home as your 'principal home'. Drop out now!https://t.co/LkRVw49b0M https://t.co/dw7eVcHpDS — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) January 19, 2026

Advertisement

We imagine Swalwell will once again drop out when he realizes nobody wants him for their governor, but it would be much more satisfying to see him forced out becasue is a corrupt snake.

Either way, POPCORN!

============================================================

Related:

DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents, and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME

WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of Their Vote He Makes HUGE Mistake (Pic)

Not TODAY, Margaret! Kristi Noem ENDS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Debate Over Arrested Illegals (Watch)

Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Compass APART -Vid

Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.