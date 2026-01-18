Hannah Gadsby's Awesome Idea to 'Subvert The Male Gaze'
WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of Their Vote He Makes HUGE Mistake (Pic)

Sam J.
January 18, 2026
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Beyond the fact that Jay Jones is infamous for texting horrific things about shooting a political opponent in the head, calling his children little fascists, and hoping for them to die in their mother's arms, Jones is clearly just not together enough to be in any elected office, let alone the highest law officer in the state.

He is truly his own worst enemy.

And Virginia Democrats elected him ... which says so much about them and considering what a disaster Jones is, that ain't good.

Not in office even a full day and already screwing up:

Please note we managed not to make a DEI joke here.

Oops, we just did. Our bad.

Jason Miyares chimed in (which makes sense, since you know, it's HIS letterhead):

HAAAAAA.

Not to worry, we know Miyares actually respects all Virginians and would never have supported something so authoritarian and screwed up.

Honestly, if Virginia didn't allow voting for nearly two months before an election (it's true), we wonder if Jones would have lost. By the time his repugnant texts came out, over 700k Virginians had already cast their votes.

What a disaster he is.

