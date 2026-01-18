Not TODAY, Margaret! Kristi Noem ENDS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Debate Over Arrested Illegals (Watch)

You'd think by now, the mainstream media would understand that if they're going to challenge members of the Trump administration, especially on facts and numbers, they better bring their A-Game.

Advertisement

Although, considering this is Margaret Brennan we're talking about, this might be her A-Game, which if so, is just sad.

Check out this back and froth between Brennan and Kristi Noem:

.@Sec_Noem: 70% of the illegals detained by ICE have been convicted of or charged with a crime.



Margaret Brennan: "It's not 70%."@Sec_Noem: "It absolutely is."



Is Margaret Brennan stupid or does she just really hate facts? pic.twitter.com/bwDWFbYoSy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 18, 2026

But wait, there's more!

There's always more.

Brennan thought she would doxx the ICE agent who shot Renee Good just ONE more time for good measure.

Nu-uh.

🚨 JUST IN: Kristi Noem RIPS Margaret Brennan for saying the ICE agent's name on national television who is getting doxxed and death threats pic.twitter.com/16JeLGYGkt



"Don't say his name, for heaven's sake, we shouldn't keep DOXXING law enforcement! He got attacked with a car, and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2026

Post continues:

... and then people have attacked his family! They are in jeopardy!"

Brennan is awful and yet she is likely in the best place for a person of her mental and skill level.

Propaganda mockingbird MARGARET is as bad as Welker — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 18, 2026

Wouldn’t the statistics come from the government and not CNN? — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) January 18, 2026

You'd think.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Compass APART -Vid

Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Well Well Well, This Certainly Doesn't Help the Fraud-Happy Somalis

Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY

X BODIES Nobel Foundation for Their WHINY Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to Trump DOESN'T COUNT

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.