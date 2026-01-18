Not TODAY, Margaret! Kristi Noem ENDS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Debate Over Arrested Illegals (Watch)

WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of...
Sam J.
January 18, 2026
Townhall Media

You'd think by now, the mainstream media would understand that if they're going to challenge members of the Trump administration, especially on facts and numbers, they better bring their A-Game.

Although, considering this is Margaret Brennan we're talking about, this might be her A-Game, which if so, is just sad.

Check out this back and froth between Brennan and Kristi Noem:

But wait, there's more!

There's always more.

Brennan thought she would doxx the ICE agent who shot Renee Good just ONE more time for good measure.

Nu-uh.

Post continues:

... and then people have attacked his family! They are in jeopardy!"

Brennan is awful and yet she is likely in the best place for a person of her mental and skill level.

WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of Their Vote He Makes HUGE Mistake (Pic)
Sam J.
You'd think.

And fin.

