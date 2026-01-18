Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country...
Dem Ilhan Omar’s ‘Peaceful Protestors’ Rhetoric Doesn’t Reflect the Violent Reality on the...
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves'...
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then...
VIP
Hot Take: The Killing of Renee Good Was 'Rooted in Misogyny'
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly M...
Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
VIP
While Media Looks Away, Iran Hires Terrorist Militias to Slaughter Protesters in the...
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place...
At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left'...

X BODIES Nobel Foundation for ELITIST Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to Trump DOESN'T COUNT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on January 18, 2026
Twitchy

The foundation that gave Barack Obama a peace prize after he bombed a bunch of countries and killed several innocent civilians is big mad at Maria Corina Machado for giving Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.

Advertisement

Forget that the man has single-handedly removed dictators and ended wars.

Apparently, to these schmucks, that's not a great benefit to humankind.

Check out their statement:

Post continues:

... "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind," and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize. A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed.

HA HA HA 

They're suck wicks with a d.

Seriously.

They're going to post on X, clearly.

Recommended

Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
Advertisement

But that's ok because Obama was the first black president and stuff. Duh.

Orange. Man. Bad. 

That's it.

That's all they've got anymore. What a joke.

============================================================

Related:

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION

She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)

BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)

WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)

Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About ICE Shooting of Illegal

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves' Threat to Press Sec
justmindy
Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her
justmindy
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly Mocked Instead
Eric V.
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Brett T.
Dem Ilhan Omar’s ‘Peaceful Protestors’ Rhetoric Doesn’t Reflect the Violent Reality on the Ground in MN
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY Sam J.
Advertisement