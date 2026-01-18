X BODIES Nobel Foundation for ELITIST Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to Trump DOESN'T COUNT

The foundation that gave Barack Obama a peace prize after he bombed a bunch of countries and killed several innocent civilians is big mad at Maria Corina Machado for giving Trump her Nobel Peace Prize.

Forget that the man has single-handedly removed dictators and ended wars.

Apparently, to these schmucks, that's not a great benefit to humankind.

Check out their statement:

Statement from the Nobel Foundation



One of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration. The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who… pic.twitter.com/WIadOBLtpD — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) January 18, 2026

Post continues:

... "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind," and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize. A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed.

HA HA HA

They're suck wicks with a d.

Seriously.

You guys are truly pathetic 😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 18, 2026

UMMM.. well it CAN… and it DID. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VAnkeTCywO — Maddie Evans (@EstieMaddie) January 18, 2026

This is driving y’all crazy, get over yourself — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) January 18, 2026

Well, it looks like it was passed on. What are you going to do about it? Issue a strongly worded statement? — Sheriff Keith Swank (@Swank4America) January 18, 2026

They're going to post on X, clearly.

"the dignity of the Nobel Prizes"???



You gave a Peace Prize to a guy who then dropped at least 26,171 bombs on brown people. — Scott G (@SkidWillie) January 18, 2026

But that's ok because Obama was the first black president and stuff. Duh.

It’s wild how political you’ve made the prize. María Corina Machado chose to celebrate her nation’s freedom after Trump removed its dictator by giving her medal to him. Why dishonor her and your prize by repeatedly issuing these statements? — @amuse (@amuse) January 18, 2026

Orange. Man. Bad.

That's it.

That's all they've got anymore. What a joke.

