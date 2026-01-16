She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)

In a fresh display of peak Democrat victimhood, Elissa Slotkin took to video to dramatically declare that a simple interview request from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office over her November clip urging troops to defy 'illegal orders' amounts to full-blown 'intimidation' from Trump himself. The former CIA officer insists the probe is all about silencing dissent, conveniently ignoring how her public call to potentially fracture the military chain of command might raise legitimate questions about sedition.

Cue the tears.

Watch the meltdown and decide for yourself if this is brave resistance... or just another entitled rant from Capitol Hill.

Hint, it's an entitled rant from Capitol Hill.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. asked to interview me because of a 90-second video that President Trump didn't like.



The intimidation *is the point*. And it’s not going to work.



Watch my full response. pic.twitter.com/j6Z9bYqi5y — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) January 14, 2026

Blah blah blah blah.

No, the intimidation is not the point.

It's as if these mouth-breathers don't realize what it is they actually did. Or they do, and they think the rest of us are too dumb to figure it out.

So a former CIA agent attempted to mount a color revolution against a duly-elected U.S. President and she is surprised she is being investigated?



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 14, 2026

You tried to tell troops to disobey orders they may think are unlawful without any evidence of an unlawful order being given. You were trying to undermine the UCMJ. You should be in jail. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) January 15, 2026

It was sedition and a psy op you CIA POS. You knew exactly what you were doing and you put people in danger. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) January 14, 2026

ironic coming from you. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 14, 2026

Ain't it, though?

