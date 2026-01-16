She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)

What Gavin Newsom Told Ben Shapiro About ICE Does NOT Match What His...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

In a fresh display of peak Democrat victimhood, Elissa Slotkin took to video to dramatically declare that a simple interview request from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office over her November clip urging troops to defy 'illegal orders' amounts to full-blown 'intimidation' from Trump himself. The former CIA officer insists the probe is all about silencing dissent, conveniently ignoring how her public call to potentially fracture the military chain of command might raise legitimate questions about sedition. 

Cue the tears.

Watch the meltdown and decide for yourself if this is brave resistance... or just another entitled rant from Capitol Hill.

Hint, it's an entitled rant from Capitol Hill.

Blah blah blah blah.

No, the intimidation is not the point.

It's as if these mouth-breathers don't realize what it is they actually did. Or they do, and they think the rest of us are too dumb to figure it out. 

Ain't it, though?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

