HA! Wonder WHY: X Points and LAUGHS at Tim Walz Who SUDDENLY Wants Trump to 'Turn the Temperature DOWN'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Tim Walz has gone from babbling about his 'island of decency' to calling on the president to work with him to calm things down in his state. Wonder if it has anything to do with the president threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Heh.

What a maroon.

It's cute how Walz still thinks it's Trump who wants the chaos, even though he's the one poisoning his own citizens with hate-filled rhetoric and fear. Honestly, at this point, this a*sclown really should just resign. He's not doing himself or his state any favors.

And Trump at the ready to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Just when we think Walz has reached the bottom, the determined little tool finds a way to dig deeper.

Tough, but honest, crowd, Tim.

PS: Resign.

============================================================

