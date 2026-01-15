HA! Wonder WHY: X Points and LAUGHS at Tim Walz Who SUDDENLY Wants Trump to 'Turn the Temperature DOWN'

Well, well, well, would you look at that? Tim Walz has gone from babbling about his 'island of decency' to calling on the president to work with him to calm things down in his state. Wonder if it has anything to do with the president threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Heh.

What a maroon.

It's cute how Walz still thinks it's Trump who wants the chaos, even though he's the one poisoning his own citizens with hate-filled rhetoric and fear. Honestly, at this point, this a*sclown really should just resign. He's not doing himself or his state any favors.

Tim Walz: Please just resign. Nobody takes you seriously. Your political theatrics aren’t fooling anyone and it was you who advocated for hatred and violence that’s overwhelmed Minnesota.



Also, fraud is one of the reasons why this is happening - all because YOU let fraud happen. — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) January 15, 2026

You could have prevented this by just following the law and doing deportations in a calm & legal manor. You told your voters to fight and your cops to stand down. Now here we are. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 15, 2026

And Trump at the ready to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Respectfully, Governor, what did you think would happen after spending two years calling President Trump a fascist and a Nazi and claiming he’s sending “Gestapo” into our communities?



This rhetoric has real consequences. The fallout of this falls on you.



You should resign. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

You've spent the entire 2026 year so far saying your state is "at war" with the federal government.



You are quite literally fanning the flames of chaos. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 15, 2026

“Let’s turn the temperature down”



Followed by…



“Trump wants violence and chaos”



You are such a phony. Without this “chaos” your terrible record as a governor would be in the spot light. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 15, 2026

You got to be kidding me. Tim Walz has been pushing for an insurrection for days. Last week, Walz said that Minnesota is "at war with our federal government." Walz is using a playbook straight out of Orwell's 1984. pic.twitter.com/teV6Kcs9rr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2026

Just when we think Walz has reached the bottom, the determined little tool finds a way to dig deeper.

You did this. You committed sedition. You turned up the rhetoric and told people to get in ICE faces. Arrest Tim Walz. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 15, 2026

You are a FCKING FAILURE and lost all control of your state.



Resign, CLOWN. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 15, 2026

You belong in prison — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 15, 2026

Tough, but honest, crowd, Tim.

PS: Resign.

