SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on January 15, 2026
Meme

Ever since Renee Good's death, the Left has been working really hard to convince the masses that Good did not actually hit the ICE agent with her vehicle. Forget that we have multiple angles showing otherwise, these brainwashed simps for illegals refuse to see the reality of the situation.

Is it tragic that Good was shot and killed? Yes.

Was it justified? Yes.

Was it murder? No.

Oh, and by the way, one of their claims has been about how the agent suffered no injuries so that totally poves she didn't hit him.

Except, of course, he did:

And now the leftists using Community Notes as their own private censorship tool are losing their absolute minds over it.

Look at this:

SO MAD! HA HA HA HA HA

It's hard for people to accept the truth, especially people who only see what they want to support a narrative or agenda ... like our pals on the Left.

BUT GESTAPO! REEEE!!!

They're all grossly biased.

And hilarious.

