SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally

Ever since Renee Good's death, the Left has been working really hard to convince the masses that Good did not actually hit the ICE agent with her vehicle. Forget that we have multiple angles showing otherwise, these brainwashed simps for illegals refuse to see the reality of the situation.

Is it tragic that Good was shot and killed? Yes.

Was it justified? Yes.

Was it murder? No.

Oh, and by the way, one of their claims has been about how the agent suffered no injuries so that totally poves she didn't hit him.

Except, of course, he did:

BREAKING: The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2026

And now the leftists using Community Notes as their own private censorship tool are losing their absolute minds over it.

Look at this:

Hahaha some of the attempted community notes are incredible; they are so mad. Using Wikipedia as a source to define internal bleeding is an amazing choice. https://t.co/Ftzxjp8V62 pic.twitter.com/DVrdv2pC0Q — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 14, 2026

SO MAD! HA HA HA HA HA

I've never seen so many notes for one post lmao — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 14, 2026

It's hard for people to accept the truth, especially people who only see what they want to support a narrative or agenda ... like our pals on the Left.

It's like these idiots don't believe that a hospital released him and then he still didn't feel well and went back to the hospital/another hospital and they found that he did have internal bleeding.



Because hospitals NEVER make mistakes! — Ivan 🇺🇸 🤠 (@Ivantheboomer) January 15, 2026

BUT GESTAPO! REEEE!!!

Hopefully, these fail to post. The "trust me, bro, that agency is shady" type community notes don't seem unbiased to me. — Kitcatsmeows (@Catarisper) January 14, 2026

They're all grossly biased.

And hilarious.

