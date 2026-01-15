'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to...
SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About...
City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Somethi...
Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for...
VIP
WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE...
BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing W...
Hypocrisy Alert: Obama Veterans Claim They Deported 'Nicely' — No Masks, No Warrantless...
White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Res...
Ana Kasparian: Enforcing Borders = Prelude to Dictatorship. Reality: Lefty Protesters Are...
Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...
Dem Bennie Thompson: Kristi Noem Signaling to ICE Agents They Can Execute Citizens...
Jasmine Crockett’s Aides Try to Hide Her Quick Escape From Reporter With… Poster...
BREAKING: Another Officer-Involved Shooting In Minneapolis As ICE Agent Is Attacked
Wife, Family of Renee Good Hire Lawyer Who Represented George Floyd’s Family

Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

In yet another glorious, fantastic, spectacular episode of 'Democrat lawn flamingos say the quiet part out loud,' Mayor Jacob Frey clutched his pearls in a press conference, moaning about an 'invasion' by thousands of federal agents who supposedly 'do not share the values that you hold dear.'

Advertisement

Invasion by people who don't share their values?

Really? 

REALLY?!

Who wants to tell him?

Watch:

Bingo.

Frey is so close to figuring it out, why America elected Trump in part to remove the millions of unvetted illegals Biden allowed in this country, and yet you know he will still try to deliberately ignore that he basically just said the quiet part out loud.

About illegals, not ICE.

Crazy, right?

Recommended

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right?

Yup, just like that.

============================================================

Related:

Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing

WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE and Talk About Comedy GOLD

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy

WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch and Write a Letter Like THIS

Chain-Wearing Skeeze I've Never Heard of Made the Dumbest Comparison Between ICE and the Gestapo YET

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally
Sam J.
Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing
Sam J.
'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to Project 'Sleepy Joe' Onto Trump
Doug P.
BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy
Sam J.
City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Something
Doug P.
White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Resurfaced Rant
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally Sam J.
Advertisement