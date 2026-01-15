Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch)

In yet another glorious, fantastic, spectacular episode of 'Democrat lawn flamingos say the quiet part out loud,' Mayor Jacob Frey clutched his pearls in a press conference, moaning about an 'invasion' by thousands of federal agents who supposedly 'do not share the values that you hold dear.'

Invasion by people who don't share their values?

Really?

REALLY?!

Who wants to tell him?

Watch:

Frey: "Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear."



Funny how this logic never applies to the invasion of illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/J8Y36l6u9B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2026

Bingo.

Frey is so close to figuring it out, why America elected Trump in part to remove the millions of unvetted illegals Biden allowed in this country, and yet you know he will still try to deliberately ignore that he basically just said the quiet part out loud.

About illegals, not ICE.

"Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear." - Mayor Frey



Well… Imagine if your country was invaded by millions of criminals that do not share the values that you hold dear.

pic.twitter.com/BZ9kWpFrZX — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 15, 2026

Crazy, right?

I note that he's going after the agents.



When the IRS went after conservative organizations, no right-winger blamed the agents. Nobody tried to dox them. Nobody assaulted them. Because we realize where the real power is.



But the Left always goes after the working class. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 15, 2026

Imagine if your country was invaded by millions of foreigners that do not share the values that you hold dear @MayorFrey — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 15, 2026

Right?

You mean values like law and order, personal responsibility, respect for authority, those kinds of values? I'd be fricking grateful. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 15, 2026

Like defrauding the people of our tax dollars as immigrants to this great nation? — Johnny Murica 🪙 (@JohnnyMurica) January 15, 2026

Yup, just like that.

============================================================

