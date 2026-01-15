City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Somethi...
VIP
WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE...
BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing W...
Hypocrisy Alert: Obama Veterans Claim They Deported 'Nicely' — No Masks, No Warrantless...
White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Res...
Ana Kasparian: Enforcing Borders = Prelude to Dictatorship. Reality: Lefty Protesters Are...
Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...
Dem Bennie Thompson: Kristi Noem Signaling to ICE Agents They Can Execute Citizens...
Jasmine Crockett’s Aides Try to Hide Her Quick Escape From Reporter With… Poster...
BREAKING: Another Officer-Involved Shooting In Minneapolis As ICE Agent Is Attacked
Wife, Family of Renee Good Hire Lawyer Who Represented George Floyd’s Family
VIP
Woman Calls for Liberals to Target ICE Agent in Her Neighborhood, Finds Out
David Frum Says Trump Allows Iranian Protesters to Die While Preparing to Kill...
TRIGGERED: Here's the Kind of Shrieking That ICE Agents Have to Put Up...

Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on January 15, 2026
Meme

Annnnd it just got real for Minnesota.

We're not entirely sure why Tampon Tim Walz and doofus Mayor Frey thought they could keep putting their communities in danger with hate-filled, crazy rhetoric without having some consequences but here we are.

Advertisement

Trump has had enough.

LET'S GOOOOOOO!

And knowing Minnesota's leaders, we sincerely doubt they'll do anything to get agitators under control. In fact, we're willing to bet they start playing the victim, accusing Trump of being a dictator while continuing to frame ICE agents as the GESTAPO. C'mon, if they really cared about their citizens, ICE wouldn't be there in the first place. Minnesota has proven to be one of the most fraudulent, dangerous states in the country, especially under Walz.

Reminder, this moron was almost vice president of this country.

That should keep us all up at night.

This reads.

Recommended

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously.

There is something almost karmic about the man they tried to frame for insurrection, invoking the Insurrection Act ... don't you think?

============================================================

Related:

WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE and Talk About Comedy GOLD

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy

WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch and Write a Letter Like THIS

Chain-Wearing Skeeze I've Never Heard of Made the Dumbest Comparison Between ICE and the Gestapo YET

Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't Let Other Lefties Out-DUMB Her

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy
Sam J.
White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Resurfaced Rant
justmindy
Hypocrisy Alert: Obama Veterans Claim They Deported 'Nicely' — No Masks, No Warrantless Raids
justmindy
Ana Kasparian: Enforcing Borders = Prelude to Dictatorship. Reality: Lefty Protesters Are Creating Crisis
justmindy
Jasmine Crockett’s Aides Try to Hide Her Quick Escape From Reporter With… Poster Board?
Warren Squire
Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was Ambushed
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy Sam J.
Advertisement