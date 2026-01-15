Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing

Annnnd it just got real for Minnesota.

We're not entirely sure why Tampon Tim Walz and doofus Mayor Frey thought they could keep putting their communities in danger with hate-filled, crazy rhetoric without having some consequences but here we are.

Advertisement

Trump has had enough.

LET'S GOOOOOOO!

🚨NEW: President Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota doesn't get agitators under control ASAP pic.twitter.com/nXLVPSgC1U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2026

And knowing Minnesota's leaders, we sincerely doubt they'll do anything to get agitators under control. In fact, we're willing to bet they start playing the victim, accusing Trump of being a dictator while continuing to frame ICE agents as the GESTAPO. C'mon, if they really cared about their citizens, ICE wouldn't be there in the first place. Minnesota has proven to be one of the most fraudulent, dangerous states in the country, especially under Walz.

Reminder, this moron was almost vice president of this country.

That should keep us all up at night.

We all know they wont. Pull the trigger and end the madness. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) January 15, 2026

This reads.

Half of Minneapolis needs to be arrested at this point — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) January 15, 2026

Seriously.

There is something almost karmic about the man they tried to frame for insurrection, invoking the Insurrection Act ... don't you think?

============================================================

Related:

WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE and Talk About Comedy GOLD

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy

WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch and Write a Letter Like THIS

Chain-Wearing Skeeze I've Never Heard of Made the Dumbest Comparison Between ICE and the Gestapo YET

Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't Let Other Lefties Out-DUMB Her

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!