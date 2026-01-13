Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't Let Other Lefties Out-DUMB Her

If we had a nickel for every time Jessica Tarlov said something stupid, we'd have a buttload of nickels.

We're not entirely sure why she felt the need to jump into the Renee Good debate at this point, but here we are. Perhaps she felt left out while her fellow Lefties continued to make fools of themselves over and over and over again.

Advertisement

Or maybe she's desperate for attention? Even if it's bad?

Ultimately, it's probably both.

Here's what she had to say:

Obstructing traffic doesn’t justify lethal force.



The agent's own video shows that he was to the side of Renee Good’s car when he fired his gun.



Multiple law enforcement officers have said those shots weren’t justified. This isn’t about vibes or politics—it’s about… pic.twitter.com/GlYUfxetIy — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) January 12, 2026

You know the face you make when you read something so dumb you're not sure if what you're looking at is a parody account? Yeah, we just made that face. We bet you did as well.

It's not so much that you tard once. It's that you insist on tarding a second time. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 13, 2026

Wait, you're saying this right-handed guy shot through the front windshield of the car from the DRIVER'S SIDE? What did he do? Curve the bullet?



Jessica, you must have watched a DIFFERENT VIDEO than the rest of us. The video I saw, you can clearly hear him getting hit by the… — mike bski (@BskiMike22802) January 13, 2026

You lie about everything. The video evidence exists. pic.twitter.com/qFxBH5S3rt — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) January 13, 2026

Far too many people on the Left believe the footage of the officer getting hit by the car is AI. We're not even kidding.

Trying to kill someone with your car DOES justify it. — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) January 13, 2026

She wasn't obstructing traffic when he shot her. She was hitting him with her car.

You are a liar who is going to get more people killed by making them think it is just fine to go harrass our law enforcement officers. — Docjiles - Nuclear MAGA Technologist (@docjiles) January 13, 2026

Yes. Beyond the fact that this level of lying is annoying AF, it's actually dangerous. Especially now that we know Good's wife screamed at the cop that he wasn't supposed to use real bullets.

They don't understand their anti-ICE warrior schtick can and does have very real life consequences.

============================================================

Related:

People Magazine Allows Woke, Mouth-Breathing She/Her to Turn Scott Adams' Obit Into HATE-FILLED Hit Piece

Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL

*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him or His Angsty Demands and LOL

Aww, Wassamatta, BUBBA? Bill Clinton Ghosts House Oversight Deposition (Does NOT Sound Good for Him)

New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!