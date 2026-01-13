Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't Let Other Lefties Out-DUMB Her

CNN Pours Cold Water on Pathetic Anti-ICE Lawsuit
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on January 13, 2026
Twitchy

If we had a nickel for every time Jessica Tarlov said something stupid, we'd have a buttload of nickels. 

We're not entirely sure why she felt the need to jump into the Renee Good debate at this point, but here we are. Perhaps she felt left out while her fellow Lefties continued to make fools of themselves over and over and over again.

Or maybe she's desperate for attention? Even if it's bad?

Ultimately, it's probably both.

Here's what she had to say:

You know the face you make when you read something so dumb you're not sure if what you're looking at is a parody account? Yeah, we just made that face. We bet you did as well.

Far too many people on the Left believe the footage of the officer getting hit by the car is AI. We're not even kidding.

She wasn't obstructing traffic when he shot her. She was hitting him with her car.

Yes. Beyond the fact that this level of lying is annoying AF, it's actually dangerous. Especially now that we know Good's wife screamed at the cop that he wasn't supposed to use real bullets.

They don't understand their anti-ICE warrior schtick can and does have very real life consequences.

