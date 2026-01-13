'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away...
'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It J...
'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an...
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump...
Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking...
Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not...
Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a...
VIP
Congressman Proves There Is Such a Thing as a Stupid Question
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets...
David Frum: The Minneapolis Shooting Was a MAGA Version of a Third-World Honor...
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man...
VIP
From MSNBC Flop to Georgetown Fellow: Mehdi Hasan Lands Qatari-Backed Gig

New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

We have now seen multiple angles of the incident where Renee Good lost her life in Minneapolis; the one from the officer's bodycam made it fairly clear that Good and her wife were there that day to impede ICE's efforts to remove illegals. What we didn't see much of, though, was the aftermath.

Advertisement

Until now.

What Good's wife screamed at the officer after the shooting is eye-opening and, honestly, even a bit heartbreaking.

Watch:

Did they think the weapons ICE agents carry around are props or toys? Who told them the officers wouldn't be using real bullets? We know they were part of an effort to train agitators to impede ICE - what did they tell them the risk was? Or did they even bother to inform them there WOULD be a risk?

Thinking it's time to find out who trained Good and if they paid her, the fault may lie there as well.

It sure seems that way.

They obviously thought they were there filming a scene they could post later for clicks and taps because the Left loves them some woke warriors. The more we learn about Good's headspace, and of course, her wife, the more we can see this was their plan gone terribly wrong.

Recommended

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And of course, they made their plan based on what they knew ...

============================================================

Related:

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)

'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY

Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About Women

'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE ICE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)
Sam J.
'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away at the Age of 68. X Mourns
Sam J.
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post
Grateful Calvin
'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real) Sam J.
Advertisement