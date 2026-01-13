New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)

We have now seen multiple angles of the incident where Renee Good lost her life in Minneapolis; the one from the officer's bodycam made it fairly clear that Good and her wife were there that day to impede ICE's efforts to remove illegals. What we didn't see much of, though, was the aftermath.

Until now.

What Good's wife screamed at the officer after the shooting is eye-opening and, honestly, even a bit heartbreaking.

Watch:

I missed this clip before.



After Renee Wood’s death, someone—apparently her partner, Becca—screaming: “Why did you have real bullets?”



How could she not know law enforcement uses real bullets??pic.twitter.com/JqiBcP0mDV — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 13, 2026

Did they think the weapons ICE agents carry around are props or toys? Who told them the officers wouldn't be using real bullets? We know they were part of an effort to train agitators to impede ICE - what did they tell them the risk was? Or did they even bother to inform them there WOULD be a risk?

Thinking it's time to find out who trained Good and if they paid her, the fault may lie there as well.

They really think this is just play-pretend, don’t they? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) January 13, 2026

It sure seems that way.

They think the real world is like the movies. They live in a fantasy world and it’s at their own peril. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) January 13, 2026

They obviously thought they were there filming a scene they could post later for clicks and taps because the Left loves them some woke warriors. The more we learn about Good's headspace, and of course, her wife, the more we can see this was their plan gone terribly wrong.

And of course, they made their plan based on what they knew ...

