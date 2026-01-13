'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY

In the glitzy, annoying bubble of Hollywood, where virtue-signaling always seems to trump reality, Mark Ruffalo has once again cemented his status as Tinseltown's reigning king of stupid. Strutting the Golden Globes red carpet in a cream tuxedo adorned with a selective 'victim' pin for 'her,' the actor launched into a melodramatic tirade, declaring that Americans are 'terrorized' under the current administration; he even says HE'S one of them.

Advertisement

Right.

Oh, not to mention he then brazenly labeled Trump as a 'convicted rapist.

While we're certainly not experts on anything legal, it would seem to us that deliberately defaming the president publicly would not be a smart move legally.

Rita Panahi thought the same:

.@MarkRuffalo really is the dumbest scrote in Hollywood. This creep also called @realDonaldTrump a "convicted rapist" in full rant. POTUS should sue the lying Maduro-loving loser. pic.twitter.com/8wYAPeHLsA — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 12, 2026

Just sayin'.

And as usual, dearest Twitchy reader, things did not go well for Ruffalo. Peeps on the Left don't typically get a Twitchy unless they say something stupid; luckily, peeps on the Left say a lot of stupid stuff.

JOB SECURITY, YO.

Rita, why he looks like he’s aging like a not so fine feminist wine aunt? — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) January 12, 2026

Don't cry, Aunty!

An embarrassment to WI — Rowdy Seamus O 🇺🇲🐄 (@JLebowski961563) January 12, 2026

Not to mention an embarrassment to the Marvel Universe.

*snort*

Ruffalo wore the lynch pin at the 2024 Oscars so why not wear the car-ramming pin in 2026? pic.twitter.com/fuEmbmgQ2c — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) January 12, 2026

C'mon, he just wears the pins because he cares SO MUCH. Oh, and now he feels terrorized. Yeah, that's it.

The bow is a nice touch.

One of the lowest men on the scrotum pole. — John Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE🍊 (@misterchambo) January 12, 2026

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About Women

'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled Charlie Kirk Posts

Never-Trumper Cathy Young Exploiting Charlie Kirk Murder to Shame the Right Over Renee Good Goes SO Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!