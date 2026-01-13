'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It J...
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump...
Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking...
Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not...
Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a...
VIP
Congressman Proves There Is Such a Thing as a Stupid Question
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets...
David Frum: The Minneapolis Shooting Was a MAGA Version of a Third-World Honor...
Lieu vs. Reality: Congressman Slams ICE Shove, Gets Slammed Back for Ignoring Man...
VIP
From MSNBC Flop to Georgetown Fellow: Mehdi Hasan Lands Qatari-Backed Gig
Hot Take: ICE Has No Jurisdiction Over US Citizens and Cannot Arrest Them
Bill Kristol: ‘MAGA Types’ a Half Century Ago Denounced ‘Agitators’ Giving Bull Connor...

'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

In the glitzy, annoying bubble of Hollywood, where virtue-signaling always seems to trump reality, Mark Ruffalo has once again cemented his status as Tinseltown's reigning king of stupid. Strutting the Golden Globes red carpet in a cream tuxedo adorned with a selective 'victim' pin for 'her,' the actor launched into a melodramatic tirade, declaring that Americans are 'terrorized' under the current administration; he even says HE'S one of them.

Advertisement

Right.

Oh, not to mention he then brazenly labeled Trump as a 'convicted rapist.

While we're certainly not experts on anything legal, it would seem to us that deliberately defaming the president publicly would not be a smart move legally.

Rita Panahi thought the same:

Just sayin'.

And as usual, dearest Twitchy reader, things did not go well for Ruffalo. Peeps on the Left don't typically get a Twitchy unless they say something stupid; luckily, peeps on the Left say a lot of stupid stuff.

JOB SECURITY, YO.

Don't cry, Aunty!

Not to mention an embarrassment to the Marvel Universe.

*snort*

C'mon, he just wears the pins because he cares SO MUCH. Oh, and now he feels terrorized. Yeah, that's it.

Recommended

Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The bow is a nice touch.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About Women

'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled Charlie Kirk Posts

Never-Trumper Cathy Young Exploiting Charlie Kirk Murder to Shame the Right Over Renee Good Goes SO Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post
Grateful Calvin
'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)
Sam J.
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry
Doug P.
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets Ratio'd Big Time
justmindy
Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking ‘Maryland Father’
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post Grateful Calvin
Advertisement