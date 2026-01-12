'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

Ok, maybe we're paranoid, BUT seeing a bunch of Democrats who have recently been cheering Gaza/Palestine suddenly coming out in support of the Jews seems a little off. And knowing that none of these people ever do anything unless it will somehow benefit them, we are understandably concerned.

What the Hell is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez up to here?

What's her angle?

What's the scam?

What's the grift?

Hey so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and leading with a chant saying “we support Hamas” is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do.



Pretty basic! https://t.co/Zx4wJPCPfP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2026

We're not the only ones who don't trust her...

AOC literally went to the Columbia encampments — where they openly supported Hamas and harassed Jewish students such as myself — and thanked them.



Don’t buy her BS https://t.co/bg5uz1Yp8t https://t.co/u0eyNJv0q7 — Eliana Goldin (@Eliana_Goldin) January 11, 2026

Don't buy her BS.

Don't worry, Eliana, we're not.

Exactly, they think we are stupid and do not remember. The entire Democratic Party was supporting the encampments and evern Schumer told the presidents of the Universities to keep it going. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) January 11, 2026

They have memories like a goldfish, so they assume the rest of us do as well. They assume wrong.

Tells you how badly the Democrats Party’s wink-wink support for Hamas’s goals polls. — Andy Ellis (@csoandy) January 11, 2026

Good point.

hypocrites all of them pic.twitter.com/SkIA1tJoAM — Janna Jones (@jannajones) January 11, 2026

Oppotunists as well.

The memo went out and a new narrative is born. It’s reads so much like 1984. Orwell was a prophet. — Celsius 233 (@dc33455) January 11, 2026

Something with the midterms? It's hard to determine what our pals on the Left are up to, but we're pretty sure they're up to something.

