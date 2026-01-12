Open Border Celebs Want 'ICE OUT' but Try Sneaking Into Their Awards Show...
Dem Ilhan Omar Says She's 'Exhausted' by How Much Taxpayer Money Is Funding...

'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Kyle Green

Ok, maybe we're paranoid, BUT seeing a bunch of Democrats who have recently been cheering Gaza/Palestine suddenly coming out in support of the Jews seems a little off. And knowing that none of these people ever do anything unless it will somehow benefit them, we are understandably concerned.

What the Hell is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez up to here?

What's her angle?

What's the scam?

What's the grift?

We're not the only ones who don't trust her... 

Don't buy her BS.

Don't worry, Eliana, we're not.

They have memories like a goldfish, so they assume the rest of us do as well. They assume wrong.

Good point.

Oppotunists as well.

Something with the midterms? It's hard to determine what our pals on the Left are up to, but we're pretty sure they're up to something.

