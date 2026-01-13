'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an...
'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Department of Homeland Security is ending Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Somalis in the US, including hundreds in Minnesota.

They have until March 17th to GTFO, and if not, they will be deported.

Check this from Bill Melugin:

From Fox News:

The Trump administration is ending temporary protection status (TPS) for Somalia, affecting several thousand Somalis currently living in the U.S. and several hundred currently living in Minnesota under the protection.

Somali migrants with TPS will be required to leave the country by March 17. 

"Temporary means temporary," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status." 

"Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests," Noem added. "We are putting Americans first."

Putting Americans first. 

What a novel idea.

Please note, we managed not to make a joke about Somalis making sure to wear green that day... oops, we just made that joke. Our bad.

We wonder how many states this will actually impact.

Most likely. That may be why they pushed the deportation date out to March: they know, as with other actions taken by the president that Americans voted for, they will have to fight this in court.

Yay.

We shall see.

