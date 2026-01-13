'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)

The Department of Homeland Security is ending Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Somalis in the US, including hundreds in Minnesota.

They have until March 17th to GTFO, and if not, they will be deported.

Advertisement

Check this from Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: DHS to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Somalis in the US, including hundreds in Minnesota. They will be required to leave the U.S. by March 17th or will face deportation.



“Temporary means temporary”, @Sec_Noem tells FOX. https://t.co/N86QR32kgG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 13, 2026

From Fox News:

The Trump administration is ending temporary protection status (TPS) for Somalia, affecting several thousand Somalis currently living in the U.S. and several hundred currently living in Minnesota under the protection. Somali migrants with TPS will be required to leave the country by March 17. "Temporary means temporary," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status."

"Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests," Noem added. "We are putting Americans first."

Putting Americans first.

What a novel idea.

Now I’ll have another reason to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year 👏… — James (@JamesMesek56074) January 13, 2026

Please note, we managed not to make a joke about Somalis making sure to wear green that day... oops, we just made that joke. Our bad.

No more TPS for Somalians means Minnesota is going to turn Red — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) January 13, 2026

We wonder how many states this will actually impact.

Dems are judge shopping right now! — Reasonable Guy (@JJB_man) January 13, 2026

Most likely. That may be why they pushed the deportation date out to March: they know, as with other actions taken by the president that Americans voted for, they will have to fight this in court.

Yay.

We shall see.

============================================================

Related:

'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY

Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About Women

'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled Charlie Kirk Posts

Never-Trumper Cathy Young Exploiting Charlie Kirk Murder to Shame the Right Over Renee Good Goes SO Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!