Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL

Robert Reich wants us all to choose a side between democracy and dictatorship.

The only problem with that is that neither of those actually exists in America.

We're a republic, which so many of our democratic friends like to forget, especially when they're crying about MUH DEMOCRACY.

It's fascinating watching the same people who were silent as Democrats locked Americans in their homes over a virus who are now upset because the Trump administration is removing the illegals Biden welcomed to our country.

Like Reich:

The struggle of our day is no longer about Democrats versus Republicans or left versus right.



The choice right now is democracy or dictatorship.



Everyone must choose which side they’re on. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 11, 2026

As usual, X was more than happy to point out how stupid Reich's post is:

I'm on the side of the Constitution of the United States of America.



Only a wannabe-dictator would describe the lawful enforcement of immigration laws as a "dictatorship," you wannabe dictator runt. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 12, 2026

I don't understand why you people side with criminal non-citizens over Americans. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 13, 2026

Because they know who their voters are.

I fixed your profile picture pic.twitter.com/uG4H65fz5S — Scott G (@SkidWillie) January 13, 2026

We see what he did there.

Let’s see …



Governor Ralph Northam locked me and my family down, took school, work, and even church from us, and forced us to cover our faces if we dared leave the house.



Virginians were forced to watch our elderly loved ones suffer and even die alone in nursing homes.



We… https://t.co/twICv2fdNE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 13, 2026

Post continues:

... couldn’t have weddings or funerals, even though a drug addict who died while being arrested was allowed to have several. While we were locked down, he allowed paid agitators to destroy Virginia cities because of the same drug addict who died while being arrested. Democrats tore down statues, actively censoring our history, while Northam insisted the virus was actually racist. But sure, Bob, Trump removing millions of illegals that Biden allowed in is totally a dictatorship.

What she said. Heh.

