Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on January 13, 2026
Simpsons

Robert Reich wants us all to choose a side between democracy and dictatorship.

The only problem with that is that neither of those actually exists in America.

We're a republic, which so many of our democratic friends like to forget, especially when they're crying about MUH DEMOCRACY.

It's fascinating watching the same people who were silent as Democrats locked Americans in their homes over a virus who are now upset because the Trump administration is removing the illegals Biden welcomed to our country.

Like Reich:

As usual, X was more than happy to point out how stupid Reich's post is:

Because they know who their voters are.

We see what he did there.

Post continues:

... couldn’t have weddings or funerals, even though a drug addict who died while being arrested was allowed to have several.

While we were locked down, he allowed paid agitators to destroy Virginia cities because of the same drug addict who died while being arrested.

Democrats tore down statues, actively censoring our history, while Northam insisted the virus was actually racist. 

But sure, Bob, Trump removing millions of illegals that Biden allowed in is totally a dictatorship.

What she said. Heh.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

