SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him or His Angsty Demands and LOL

Oh NO! A New York City Council employee was detained in Nassau County by federal immigration officials during a routine immigration appointment and Zohran Mamdani is BIG mad about it!

Advertisement

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Did he really think this was a smart thing to post on X? Bro. No.

I am outraged to hear a New York City Council employee was detained in Nassau County by federal immigration officials at a routine immigration appointment. This is an assault on our democracy, on our city, and our values. I am calling for his immediate release and will continue… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 12, 2026

Post continues:

... to monitor the situation.

What's he going to do about it? Gripe some more on X?

I was detained by Border Patrol in Arizona near the border in 2018.



I was a government employee working as scientist for the US Dept of Energy at the time.



...and guess what?



Not a damn thing happened to me, because I was following the law.



Shut the hell up. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 13, 2026

Yeah. What he said.

Do you employ illegals? — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) January 13, 2026

Interesting how Mamdani skipped over WHY the employee was detained.

Us too. Totally.

Nope. He’s going back to wherever the hell he came from. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 13, 2026

If he's here legally, he has nothing to worry about.

Piss off, jihadist — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) January 13, 2026

Tough crowd, Zohran.

============================================================

Related:

Aww, Wassamatta, BUBBA? Bill Clinton Ghosts House Oversight Deposition (Does NOT Sound Good for Him)

New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)

'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY

Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!