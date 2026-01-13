Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks...
*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him or His Angsty Demands and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Oh NO! A New York City Council employee was detained in Nassau County by federal immigration officials during a routine immigration appointment and Zohran Mamdani is BIG mad about it! 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Did he really think this was a smart thing to post on X? Bro. No.

Post continues:

...  to monitor the situation.

What's he going to do about it? Gripe some more on X?

Yeah. What he said.

Interesting how Mamdani skipped over WHY the employee was detained.

Us too. Totally.

Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL
Sam J.
If he's here legally, he has nothing to worry about.

Tough crowd, Zohran.

