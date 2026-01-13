Aww, Wassamatta, BUBBA? Bill Clinton Ghosts House Oversight Deposition (Does NOT Sound Good for Him)

Now, if Bill Clinton doesn't have anything to hide, why oh why would he not show up for his deposition with the House Oversight Committee? Of course, like you, we're pretty sure we have a good idea about why he ditched, and we're being totally facetious, because we can be.

He and his witchy of a wife had to know this wouldn't look good, right?

BREAKING: Former President Bill Clinton, under federal subpoena, did not show up for his deposition with the House Oversight Committee today.



Clinton attorneys say subpoena is “legally unenforceable.” @timburchett reacts: “I hope there might be some charges over at [DOJ]. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 13, 2026

As for Clinton's attorneys' claims about the subpoena being legally unenforceable ...

• Bill Clinton is wrong about the subpoena being “legally unenforceable.”



• Congress can vote to hold him in contempt and refer him to D.C. U.S. attorney @USAttyPirro for potential prosecution.



• SCOTUS has ruled on this. Former Presidents don’t ave blanket immunity. pic.twitter.com/qzEsD3KTqC — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) January 13, 2026

Ruh-roh.

No one is above the law, Bill.

Steve Bannon was prosecuted and jailed for this



Clinton could have showed up and claimed privilege. He didn't do that; he just defied a lawful subpoena https://t.co/WEk4lJqMOP — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 13, 2026

And again, while we're certainly not legal experts, this doesn't sound like a good thing for Clinton.

Give Clinton the same treat that Peter Navaro received https://t.co/u5ieV1GTNz — Superman19 (@Superman19kal) January 13, 2026

Only seems fair.

He ignored a subpoena, go arrest his ass and perp walk him to prison. https://t.co/U0oJqtnjhq — Christine The Queen 👑 (@QueenChrim) January 13, 2026

Doesn't seem like too much to ask.

I'm sure @Bannons_WarRoom and @RealPNavarro are both very happy to hear that a Congressional subpoena to appear is 'unenforceable' and defying it is not a crime! :D https://t.co/RT0LRE5IZ2 pic.twitter.com/CvaMYFd5Rc — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) January 13, 2026

Bingo.

Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were thrown in jail for 'defying' a House subpoena



If Clinton isn't charged, then Republicans are showing Democrats that Democrats can get away with anything.



Democrat set the game, Republicans must match https://t.co/CXwGDCzLD2 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) January 13, 2026

Where's the DOJ?

