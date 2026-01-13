Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks...
*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him...
'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away...
New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why...
'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It J...
'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an...
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump...
Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking...
Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not...
Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a...
VIP
Congressman Proves There Is Such a Thing as a Stupid Question
Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in...
'It's Worse Than You're Seeing': Liberal-leaning Developer Claims ICE Terror in MN, Gets...

Aww, Wassamatta, BUBBA? Bill Clinton Ghosts House Oversight Deposition (Does NOT Sound Good for Him)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on January 13, 2026
Twitter

Now, if Bill Clinton doesn't have anything to hide, why oh why would he not show up for his deposition with the House Oversight Committee? Of course, like you, we're pretty sure we have a good idea about why he ditched, and we're being totally facetious, because we can be.

Advertisement

He and his witchy of a wife had to know this wouldn't look good, right?

As for Clinton's attorneys' claims about the subpoena being legally unenforceable ... 

Ruh-roh.

No one is above the law, Bill.

And again, while we're certainly not legal experts, this doesn't sound like a good thing for Clinton.

Only seems fair.

Doesn't seem like too much to ask.

Recommended

Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bingo.

Where's the DOJ?

============================================================

Related:

New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)

'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)

'DUMBEST Scrote in Hollywood' Mark Ruffalo Weeps About Trump TERRORIZING HIM As an American and HOOBOY

Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About Women

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

BILL CLINTON CONGRESS DOJ HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL
Sam J.
*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him or His Angsty Demands and LOL
Sam J.
New Footage Showing Aftermath of MN Shooting Tells Us SO MUCH About Why Renee Good Was REALLY There (Vid)
Sam J.
'Temporary Means TEMPORARY': Trump Admin Done PLAYING With Fraud-Happy Somalis (Yeah, It JUST Got Real)
Sam J.
'May He Rest in Eternal Glory and Peace': Scott Adams Has Passed Away at the Age of 68. X Mourns
Sam J.
Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement