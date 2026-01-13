People Magazine Allows Woke, Mouth-Breathing She/Her to Turn Scott Adams' Obit Into HATE-FILLED Hit Piece

When we read about Scott Adams passing away earlier today, we figured we'd see a lot of hate on X and in the mainstream media because that is who they are and that is what they do. That being said, it takes a seriously shite outlet to turn an obituary into a hateful, hit-piece.

Yet somehow, People Magazine managed to pull it off:

Scott Adams, Disgraced Dilbert Creator, Dies at 68 https://t.co/xbQnefpFDx — People (@people) January 13, 2026

Are you freaking kidding us?

From People Magazine:

Adams often weighed in on politics in his later years and endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. He was also opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine and masking, per PolitiFact. NPR reported in 2023 that he once questioned the death toll of the Holocaust.

During a 2023 episode of his YouTube show, Adams discussed a Rasmussen poll that found 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement "It's okay to be White.” A further 26% disagreed and 21% specified they weren't sure.

Adams said, in part, "If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people… that's a hate group. I don't want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people... because there is no fixing this."

He added, "I'm also really sick of seeing video after video of Black Americans beating up non-Black citizens” and criticized Black people for not "focusing on education."

Dilbert was dropped by numerous newspapers and its distributor after his comments. He continued to publish Dilbert online.

This is how the hag who wrote this ended his obit.

Yeah, she sucks.

And all of X pretty much agrees with us:

This is Victoria Edel, a writer at People Magazine, who wrote a hit piece on Scott Adams in the literal moments after his passing, referring to him as, “Disgraced Dilbert Creator”…



How long til the coward @victoriaedel goes private you think? pic.twitter.com/LZz7yyhHYZ — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 13, 2026

Hint, she's already locked down.

This POS Victoria Edel just wrote this about Scott Adams. She is an absolute disgrace. Let's see if this post will be taken down? https://t.co/XYr4SZv8X0 pic.twitter.com/RrRTmGNXuy — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) January 13, 2026

Hey @people



Fire Victoria Edel — KingApe6 (@king_ape6) January 13, 2026

Victoria Edel wrote this article. Strong Georgetown University background. Have fun. pic.twitter.com/Xgy73iz8Oc — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 13, 2026

This is Victoria Edel.



Shut up, Piggy! pic.twitter.com/D5xcJ748wa — Jammles (@jammles9) January 13, 2026

Why do they always look like this? You know what? We don't want to know.

In no universe was Scott “disgraced,” unless you are a heinous libtard.



This story was written by one “Victoria Edel,” who appears to be a man. @victoriaedel



“She” has a five o’clock shadow.



Ugly outside, ugly inside. https://t.co/OwmBuJ1D9E pic.twitter.com/JsK87fo1j4 — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) January 13, 2026

When you're so ugly inside it just sort of leaks out.

Wow, Victoria Edel is as ugly on the inside as she is on the outside.



A vile soulless monster. pic.twitter.com/CUfRRBiHzL — Janiesaysyay (@janiesaysyay) January 13, 2026

Wonder how long before People Magazine figures out how screwed up this is and deletes it?

