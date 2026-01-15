BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy

Tampon Tim Walz took to X to play the blame game amid unrest in Minneapolis, accusing Trump of secretly craving 'violence in the streets' while positioning his state as some utopian 'island of decency.

Yeah, we laughed too. Reall, bro? Minnesota was the only state that did not vote for Reagan in 84, and they've only gotten worse since.

Not to mention, nothing screams 'peace and justice' like preemptively finger-pointing at political opponents - classic Walz, always ready to stir the pot while preaching calm.

Take a gander at this hot mess of a man:

State investigators have been on the scene in North Minneapolis.



I know you’re angry. I’m angry. What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets.



But Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace.



Don’t give him what he wants. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 15, 2026

Let us remind you that it was Walz telling people to 'get mean' to Trump supporters.

Let us remind you that it was Walz who compared ICE to the Gestapo.

You literally called them Gestapo, Tim.



What did you think was going to happen after you sent your crazies after them? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

Let us remind you that Walz is a giant boil on the butt of humanity.

Tim stop trying to avoid the fraud you let happen in your state



Here I’ll help you out, I just made this 51 minute video showing open fraud in your state. Give it a watch you might lear something! https://t.co/suyRmPLamz — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 15, 2026

Oof.

Scott Jennings put it far more seriously:

“Minnesota will remain an island”



Walz cannot be more explicit - this buffoon believes he is seceding from the Union.



We are well into Insurrection Act territory. https://t.co/9iVPTrnuGy — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 15, 2026

Probably as a carryover from this one:

Refers to the federal government as an “occupation.” Walz channeling 1860’s Democratic energy here. Unbelievable. https://t.co/i4zGTHujji — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 15, 2026

If a Republican was saying the things Walz is saying, the mainstream media would report breathlessly and ENDLESSLY about their being an insurrectionist while screeching about how we must DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY. But since it's dillhole Walz, crickets.

Unless they're defending him.

I heard your wife is outside waiting for a whiff. https://t.co/DuWSMqLKpx — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 15, 2026

This is true. Walz's crazy harpy wife bragged about how much she loved the smell of burning tires during the so-called Summer of Love.

You are the worst governor in history. Resign. You have blood on your hands. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 15, 2026

What she said.

