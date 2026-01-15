BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy

City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Somethi...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Tampon Tim Walz took to X to play the blame game amid unrest in Minneapolis, accusing Trump of secretly craving 'violence in the streets' while positioning his state as some utopian 'island of decency.

Yeah, we laughed too. Reall, bro? Minnesota was the only state that did not vote for Reagan in 84, and they've only gotten worse since.

Not to mention, nothing screams 'peace and justice' like preemptively finger-pointing at political opponents - classic Walz, always ready to stir the pot while preaching calm.

Take a gander at this hot mess of a man:

Let us remind you that it was Walz telling people to 'get mean' to Trump supporters.

Let us remind you that it was Walz who compared ICE to the Gestapo.

Let us remind you that Walz is a giant boil on the butt of humanity.

Oof.

Scott Jennings put it far more seriously:

Probably as a carryover from this one:

If a Republican was saying the things Walz is saying, the mainstream media would report breathlessly and ENDLESSLY about their being an insurrectionist while screeching about how we must DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY. But since it's dillhole Walz, crickets.

Unless they're defending him.

This is true. Walz's crazy harpy wife bragged about how much she loved the smell of burning tires during the so-called Summer of Love.

What she said.

