WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch and Write a Letter Like THIS

Bill and Hillary Clinton skipped their deposition before the House Oversight Committee, claiming their lawyers told them the subpoena wasn't enforceable. Forget that Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro both went to jail for doing the same thing.

Advertisement

Guess the Clintons think they're somehow above the law, and considering how much they have gotten away with in the past, we are hardly shocked that they feel this way.

Of course, we hope they are wrong.

Super wrong, even. And that, like Bannon and Navarro, they too are arrested, charged, and jailed.

Wouldn't that be a hoot?

Especially when they write and share a letter like this one:

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/GMfT2YX2vm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 13, 2026

And of course, Hill-Dawg has her replies turned off.

Lord, have MERCY, this woman is horrible.

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/IVQh3yHEGG — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2026

And so is her skeezy husband.

Note: Ok, so this is REALLY weird. When we look at Hillary's post, we see it has been reposted over 2000 times, and we're willing to bet some of them have comments, yet X is telling us there are no quotes.

What?

The quote-posts didn’t kill themselves… — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 13, 2026

Heh.

We were able to find a few, but it wasn't easy.

Hillary Clinton: President Bill Clinton having sex with his intern Monica Lewinsky was not an abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/CpVmKaGbUP https://t.co/P3CLpjeIJ6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 13, 2026

Please turn your replies on, @HillaryClinton, so we can all agree with you. https://t.co/XJDwzJ0BhZ pic.twitter.com/cOKEzsO4Ss — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 13, 2026

Wouldn't that be a hoot?

Someone needs to fire their social media copywriter https://t.co/8wSXI91NF7 — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) January 13, 2026

Hillary and @BillClinton are defying a Congressional subpoena to testify about Epstein ...over their belief that student visa protections aren't being adequately upheld? 🃏 https://t.co/G8T1kmmxGt — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) January 13, 2026

LMAO, you and Bill should already be in prison with Obama https://t.co/CXBGLWD4uD pic.twitter.com/twFS25Zwgm — BIG 12 RUNNER-UP CHAMPS!! 🏈 (@TrueBlueBYU1984) January 13, 2026

Harsh but true.

You’re right, President Clinton. This is about right and wrong.



Epstein’s survivors deserve justice and answers.



Refusing to comply with a bipartisan, duly authorized congressional subpoena in our Epstein investigation is unacceptable.



No one is above the law. https://t.co/aK7P8Gj1JJ pic.twitter.com/uwPuyPw2Ey — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 13, 2026

Advertisement

So DO SOMETHING about it.

============================================================

Related:

Chain-Wearing Skeeze I've Never Heard of Made the Dumbest Comparison Between ICE and the Gestapo YET

Jessica Tarlov Jumps in the Renee Good DEBATE Because Gawd Knows She Can't Let Other Lefties Out-DUMB Her

People Magazine Allows Woke, Mouth-Breathing She/Her to Turn Scott Adams' Obit Into HATE-FILLED Hit Piece

Lollipop Guild Representative Robert Reich Gets Schooled on What a REAL Dictatorship Looks Like and LOL

*SNORT* Zohran Mamdani Learns the Hard Way That ICE Doesn't GAF About Him or His Angsty Demands and LOL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!