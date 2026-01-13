OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant...
WHOA: Epstein Files MUST Be DAMNING for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Ditch and Write a Letter Like THIS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on January 13, 2026
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP, File

Bill and Hillary Clinton skipped their deposition before the House Oversight Committee, claiming their lawyers told them the subpoena wasn't enforceable. Forget that Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro both went to jail for doing the same thing.

Guess the Clintons think they're somehow above the law, and considering how much they have gotten away with in the past, we are hardly shocked that they feel this way.

Of course, we hope they are wrong.

Super wrong, even. And that, like Bannon and Navarro, they too are arrested, charged, and jailed.

Wouldn't that be a hoot?

Especially when they write and share a letter like this one:

And of course, Hill-Dawg has her replies turned off.

Lord, have MERCY, this woman is horrible.

And so is her skeezy husband.

Note: Ok, so this is REALLY weird. When we look at Hillary's post, we see it has been reposted over 2000 times, and we're willing to bet some of them have comments, yet X is telling us there are no quotes.

What?

Heh.

We were able to find a few, but it wasn't easy.

Wouldn't that be a hoot?

Harsh but true.

So DO SOMETHING about it.

