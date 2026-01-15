Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About...
Fox News Digs Up Brutal Old CNN Segment They Don't Want You to...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds...
HA! Wonder WHY: X Points and LAUGHS at Tim Walz Who SUDDENLY Wants...
Western Lensman Notes How Tim Walz's 'Record It All With Your Phone' Request...
BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE...
MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us'...
VIP
David Axelrod Asks If ICE or 'Immigrants' Are 'Terrorizing Minneapolis Today' (Let's Answe...
Buckle UP Lefty Activist Illegal-Loving Judges: Big (YUUUGE) Immigration Win in Court for...
'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to...
SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About...
Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacula...
City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Somethi...
Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for...

DataRepublican and Walter Curt 'Follow the Money' and EXPOSE Huge Somali Fraud Op at Minneapolis Airport

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on January 15, 2026
Twitchy

After we learned about the immense amount of fraud likely taking place by the Somali community, especially around daycares, we shouldn't be at all surprised to learn about another 'operation' they have going on in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

No wonder Mayor Frey and Governor Walz are trying to deflect and keep us from talking about the fraud ... 

Minnesota may well be the most corrupt state in the country.

Check this out from Walter Curt and DataRepublican:

Post continues:

... keep in mind, this is just what was flagged over the past 2 years.  

A couple of notes on that number:

That would essentially mean that the Somalis were taking a $1 million dollar duffle bag through the airport — EVERY SINGLE DAY — for two years. Further, we can assume that this is only the money that was flagged. If the Somalis were just wandering through without declaring every cash bag, we could be talking 10x the amount.

The question then became:

WHY Minneapolis? Well, after some quick discussing with regular travelers of the MN airports.

The Somalis run the airport.
They’re the ground crews.
They’re the airport staff. 
They’re friggin TSA. 

We have an airport in the United States of America run by pirates. That’s kind of a problem. More on where we think the money is going later…

Recommended

Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds Out That No, He Isn't)
Doug P.
Advertisement

No wonder Walz and others are working so hard to hide and deflect from the fraud. 

It's MASSIVE.

*cough cough*

Huh. That seems convenient.

Guessing we've only just scratched the surface of the amount of fraud in the Somali community; how much have Democrats benefited? 

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE Agent in MN As Only SHE Can

MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS

Buckle UP Lefty Activist Illegal-Loving Judges: Big (YUUUGE) Immigration Win in Court for Trump

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally

Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TSA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds Out That No, He Isn't)
Doug P.
HA! Wonder WHY: X Points and LAUGHS at Tim Walz Who SUDDENLY Wants Trump to 'Turn the Temperature DOWN'
Sam J.
Western Lensman Notes How Tim Walz's 'Record It All With Your Phone' Request Might Have ALREADY Backfired
Doug P.
Buckle UP Lefty Activist Illegal-Loving Judges: Big (YUUUGE) Immigration Win in Court for Trump
Sam J.
BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE Agent in MN As Only SHE Can
Sam J.
MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds Out That No, He Isn't) Doug P.
Advertisement