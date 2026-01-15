DataRepublican and Walter Curt 'Follow the Money' and EXPOSE Huge Somali Fraud Op at Minneapolis Airport

After we learned about the immense amount of fraud likely taking place by the Somali community, especially around daycares, we shouldn't be at all surprised to learn about another 'operation' they have going on in Minneapolis.

No wonder Mayor Frey and Governor Walz are trying to deflect and keep us from talking about the fraud ...

Minnesota may well be the most corrupt state in the country.

Check this out from Walter Curt and DataRepublican:

Okay @DataRepublican, and I did some general numbers on the SomaliFraud cash going through Minneapolis airport.



According to reports, over 2 years, they moved roughly $700MM through the airport.



That means (if they used $100 bills) they moved 7.7 metric tons of cash, and keep… — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 15, 2026

Post continues:

... keep in mind, this is just what was flagged over the past 2 years. A couple of notes on that number: That would essentially mean that the Somalis were taking a $1 million dollar duffle bag through the airport — EVERY SINGLE DAY — for two years. Further, we can assume that this is only the money that was flagged. If the Somalis were just wandering through without declaring every cash bag, we could be talking 10x the amount. The question then became: WHY Minneapolis? Well, after some quick discussing with regular travelers of the MN airports. The Somalis run the airport.

They’re the ground crews.

They’re the airport staff.

They’re friggin TSA. We have an airport in the United States of America run by pirates. That’s kind of a problem. More on where we think the money is going later…

No wonder Walz and others are working so hard to hide and deflect from the fraud.

It's MASSIVE.

I can say pretty confidently where some of it went lol — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) January 15, 2026

*cough cough*

Liberals scream the loudest when you get really close to their precious.

They lost their minds when their fraud vessel USAID was being threatened and they scrambled to defend it.

Rene Good is their new excuse to scream, but the fraud hub that is Minneapolis is the real reason. — Just Because Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) January 15, 2026

Now look into the Metropolitan Airports Commission that is in charge of the Minneapolis/st. Paul airport.



Governor Tim Walz appointed Braj Agrawal to the MAC Board



Governor Tim Walz appointed Yodit Bizen to the MAC board in July 2019



Ikram Koliso was appointed to the MAC… pic.twitter.com/xuCXJ0mTnd — Me👣 🐓🐾 (@Kathryne1960) January 15, 2026

Huh. That seems convenient.

If Democrats allowed 700 million (that we know of) to leave the country, instead of going into their pockets and/or campaigns, imagine how much Democrats were taking to look the other way. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) January 15, 2026

Guessing we've only just scratched the surface of the amount of fraud in the Somali community; how much have Democrats benefited?

