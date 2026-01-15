MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us'...
VIP
VIP
BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE Agent in MN As Only SHE Can

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on January 15, 2026
Gif

The New York Times is awful.

And in other news, water is still wet, and a pig's arse is still pork.

We keep waiting for them to figure out they are no longer an actual news outlet anymore and have devolved into nothing more than a Democrat pamphlet filled with talking points.

Case in point:

Wait ... what?

The ICE agent shot an illegal just cuz? REALLY?

About that:

Bill Melugin was good enough to release the names and backgrounds of the illegals who attacked the ICE agent that led to the shooting:

Post continues:

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for two counts of giving a false name to a peace officer, was the subject of a targeted enforcement operation. He was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer. Sosa-Celis illegally entered the United States in August 2022 under the Biden administration.

Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, an illegal alien from Venezuela, illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. After he failed to show up for his immigration hearing, he was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge.

Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. The Biden administration marked this illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority.

What a bunch of sweethearts our pals on the Left are defending.

We'd ask why they're always on the wrong side of every issue but we're pretty sure we don't want to know the answer.

============================================================

