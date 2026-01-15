BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE Agent in MN As Only SHE Can

The New York Times is awful.

And in other news, water is still wet, and a pig's arse is still pork.

We keep waiting for them to figure out they are no longer an actual news outlet anymore and have devolved into nothing more than a Democrat pamphlet filled with talking points.

Advertisement

Case in point:

Breaking News: A federal agent shot an immigrant in the leg in Minneapolis, federal officials said, one week after an ICE officer killed Renee Good in the city. https://t.co/lYAh9L5LCF — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 15, 2026

Wait ... what?

The ICE agent shot an illegal just cuz? REALLY?

About that:

Agent shoots illegal in the leg in self defense after three illegals ambushed him and attacked him with a shovel



Fixed it for you. https://t.co/A1rSeobhp2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2026

Bill Melugin was good enough to release the names and backgrounds of the illegals who attacked the ICE agent that led to the shooting:

BREAKING: DHS releases the names & backgrounds of the three illegal aliens they say attacked an ICE agent in Minneapolis last night, leading to a shooting. All are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught & released at the border by the Biden administration.



Per DHS:



Julio… pic.twitter.com/nmWNmIWFZi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Post continues:

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for two counts of giving a false name to a peace officer, was the subject of a targeted enforcement operation. He was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer. Sosa-Celis illegally entered the United States in August 2022 under the Biden administration. Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, an illegal alien from Venezuela, illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. After he failed to show up for his immigration hearing, he was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge. Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. The Biden administration marked this illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority.

What a bunch of sweethearts our pals on the Left are defending.

We'd ask why they're always on the wrong side of every issue but we're pretty sure we don't want to know the answer.

============================================================

Related:

MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS

Buckle UP Lefty Activist Illegal-Loving Judges: Big (YUUUGE) Immigration Win in Court for Trump

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally

Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch)

Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!