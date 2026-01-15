BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE...
MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us'...
VIP
David Axelrod Asks If ICE or 'Immigrants' Are 'Terrorizing Minneapolis Today' (Let's Answe...
'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to...
SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About...
Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacula...
City of Minneapolis' Posts About Yesterday's ICE-Involved Shooting Fail to Mention Somethi...
Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for...
VIP
WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE...
BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing W...
Hypocrisy Alert: Obama Veterans Claim They Deported 'Nicely' — No Masks, No Warrantless...
White Middle-Class Homeowners Are the Enemy: Mamdani's Housing Czar Drops Bombshell in Res...
Ana Kasparian: Enforcing Borders = Prelude to Dictatorship. Reality: Lefty Protesters Are...
Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...

Buckle UP Lefty Activist Illegal-Loving Judges: Big (YUUUGE) Immigration Win in Court for Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Woke, activist federal court judges have been working overtime to foil Trump's promises he made to the American people who elected him, especially when it comes to immigration. Welp, sounds like that is DONE. Over. Finito. 

Advertisement

Can we say suck it? Is that PG-13 friendly? If not, we'll apologize later.

Also, it's about freaking time:

BOOM is right.

Cleveland continues:

They have no power here.

We love that.

We are seeing far too many judges who care more about playing politics than they do justice.

Who knew? Oh, that's right, MOST OF US.

You'd think.

Recommended

MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Lots of questions about the so-called Maryland dad.

That is INDEED an added benefit.

Past time.

============================================================

Related:

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally

Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch)

Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing

WOKE Minnesota Pastor (Nice Rainbows *EYE ROLL*) Details How HE Took on ICE and Talk About Comedy GOLD

BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS
Sam J.
BOOMITY: Libs of TikTok FIXES NYT's Crap Headline About Illegal Shot by ICE Agent in MN As Only SHE Can
Sam J.
Dude. So CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey's Whiny 'ICE Invasion' Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch)
Sam J.
SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About ICE Agent Bleeding Internally
Sam J.
Cue Tim Walz Wetting Himself --> Trump Just Made Things VERY REAL for Minnesota. He's DONE Playing
Sam J.
BUFFOON! Scott Jennings ROASTS Insurrection-y Tim Walz for Preaching Peace While Sharing WARPED Fantasy
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS Sam J.
Advertisement