Buckle UP Lefty Activist Illegal-Loving Judges: Big (YUUUGE) Immigration Win in Court for Trump

Woke, activist federal court judges have been working overtime to foil Trump's promises he made to the American people who elected him, especially when it comes to immigration. Welp, sounds like that is DONE. Over. Finito.

Can we say suck it? Is that PG-13 friendly? If not, we'll apologize later.

Also, it's about freaking time:

🚨🚨🚨BOOM! Huge win for Trump! pic.twitter.com/6YiXY1g7vF — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 15, 2026

BOOM is right.

Cleveland continues:

2/2 In short, the Court of Appeals, holds what I've been saying for months, that federal district courts lack power over immigration cases. This holding should short circuit several other cases where district court's are meddling in cases where they have no power! pic.twitter.com/fU72t8HQyt — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 15, 2026

They have no power here.

We love that.

It boggles the mind that judges can't even figure out what they have jurisdiction over. — 2A History (@2aHistory) January 15, 2026

We are seeing far too many judges who care more about playing politics than they do justice.

HUGE win for the law. District judges hold no authority in immigration cases. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) January 15, 2026

Who knew? Oh, that's right, MOST OF US.

So does this mean Maryland Father can be deported again? — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) January 15, 2026

You'd think.

Does this include the wife beater, margarita Maryland man also? — Fiona Svetlana 🇺🇸 (@Anuhint1) January 15, 2026

Lots of questions about the so-called Maryland dad.

And the vile ones have to pay the court costs! — bvw (@bvw_redux) January 15, 2026

That is INDEED an added benefit.

Past time.

